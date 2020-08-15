Will Post Office changes impact North Iowa?

Memos that AP obtained from post office leadership lay out plans to eliminate overtime and curb late-day delivery trips that are meant to keep mail on time. Along with that, AP also found plans to reduce hours at post offices, have closures for lunch and not operate on Saturdays. As of now, post offices in the county seat towns of Algona, Charles City, Clarion, Forest City, Garner, Hampton, Mason City, Northwood and Osage still have hours listed for Saturday.

Post offices across North Iowa were contacted for this story. Those that did respond, including offices in Hampton and Osage, referred back to the Postal Service communication team.

Nicole Hill, a communication specialist for the Postal Service who covers Minnesota, Iowa, and parts of Illinois and Wisconsin, said that some of the alterations could be a benefit.

"I think it improves customer service overall because we’re streamlining our process," she said. When asked in what way, Hill referred to a press release. In a follow up email, that press release stated "Temporary service impacts may occur as we redouble our efforts to conform to the current operating plans, but any such impacts will be monitored."