Will Post Office changes impact North Iowa?

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign filed lawsuits against election officials in Linn and Johnson counties.
The issue at hand for the campaign is that those two counties, which lean Democrat, are sending out absentee ballot request forms to registered voters with the personal info already filled in. All that's needed from voters is a review of that info, a signature and a return of form through mail or dropoff to get a ballot in October. With that, the lawsuits argue that ballots cast in response to the mailings may be subject to legal challenge.
And though those lawsuits specifically relate to counties elsewhere in the state, there are possible changes that the mail system in North Iowa could face as the election draws closer on the calendar.
In July, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced reorganization efforts that he's said are meant to lessen the impact of a reported $2.2 billion in losses for the United States Postal Service during April, May and June. More recently, DeJoy was quoted by the Associated Press as saying to the Postal Service's governing board that "Without dramatic change, there is no end in sight, and we face an impending liquidity crisis."
Memos that AP obtained from post office leadership lay out plans to eliminate overtime and curb late-day delivery trips that are meant to keep mail on time. Along with that, AP also found plans to reduce hours at post offices, have closures for lunch and not operate on Saturdays. As of now, post offices in the county seat towns of Algona, Charles City, Clarion, Forest City, Garner, Hampton, Mason City, Northwood and Osage still have hours listed for Saturday.
Post offices across North Iowa were contacted for this story. Those that did respond, including offices in Hampton and Osage, referred back to the Postal Service communication team.
Nicole Hill, a communication specialist for the Postal Service who covers Minnesota, Iowa, and parts of Illinois and Wisconsin, said that some of the alterations could be a benefit.
"I think it improves customer service overall because we’re streamlining our process," she said. When asked in what way, Hill referred to a press release. In a follow up email, that press release stated "Temporary service impacts may occur as we redouble our efforts to conform to the current operating plans, but any such impacts will be monitored."
One thing that critics of the moves are worried about is that such changes, in an election season, could hamstring postal offices trying to process ballots with politicians such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) going so far as to suggest in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper that President Trump is "going to do everything he can to suppress the vote."
As far as ballot processing goes, communications specialist Hill said that she doesn't expect there to be delays because voting by mail won't be localized in just one place. No one post office will have to bear the burden.
"We have the operational capacity to handle all election mail correspondence in Iowa," the press release, referenced by Hill, said. On Friday, the Washington Post reported that "the U.S. Postal Service recently sent detailed letters to 46 states and D.C. warning that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted." The story then goes on to note that a number of states are expecting as much as 10 times the normal volume of election mail.
Other postal workers in the state have contradicted that.
Tuesday morning, NPR featured an interview with Waterloo postal clerk and President of the Iowa Postal Workers Union Kimberly Karol, who said that mail was piling up and that sorting machines were being eliminated.
"So that also hinders our ability to process mail in the way that we had in the past," Karol told host Noel King. The press release from the Postal Service said that "the Postal Service routinely moves equipment around its network as necessary to match changing mail and package volumes."
Despite those eliminations, and her criticism of DeJoy as someone trying to "circumvent the rules," Karol did say that she does still believe the postal system can handle the coming elections.
"We have a history of being able to process mail. And we've been developing and perfecting our methods for all that time. So although the postmaster general is taking actions that are starting to impact that, by having the preparation in advance of these elections, we still have the system that will do that," Karol said.
Of course that processing ability will matter this election season because election officials are planning for an uptick in voting through the mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore has said previously that, from the perspective of election officials, added absentee ballots shouldn't be a strain on the system. "It is more hands on work but we’ll have sufficient staff to get those absentee ballots processed and counted," he said in late July.
Such changes to the Postal Service might not be needed if Congress was able to pass another pandemic relief bill.
Democrats have requested as much as $25 billion for the U.S. Postal Service to blunt financial losses and $3.6 billion to direct toward mail-in voting issues but Republicans have balked at the price tags for items in the bill.
Senator Chuck Grassley said on July 31 that he expected a comprehensive bill by August 7 but that day has come and gone and the U.S. Senate is now on recess.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
