Why Mason City Churches are still waiting to come back during COVID-19 pandemic

"We all want to get everybody back together, but we can’t make decisions based on feelings, we have to make them on facts," Gerrietts said. "A lot of us envisioned that there would be some grand re-opening and it’s much more likely this is going to be a phased process."

Live streaming services and the long-running radio broadcasts will continue to be he primary way the church's parishioners interact with each other. In-person communing and sharing the peace is still just too risky during the pandemic.

But just because it's necessary doesn't mean it's been easy. Gerrietts said there's plenty he misses right now.

"That face to face interaction has an energy that is hard to duplicate. Caring well for people in times of loss and sickness. We can make phone calls, but it’s just not the same."

First Congregational United Church of Christ moderator Russell Hardy shares a similar sentiment.

"I’ve been the contact with the rest of our parishioners. I have been going every Sunday (online) but it’s still not the same," Hardy said.