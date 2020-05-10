Why Mason City Churches are still waiting to come back during COVID-19 pandemic

When Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an order on April 27 to allow for re-openings in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties, she included religious and spiritual gatherings statewide and allowed for them to resume without regard to their size.
But even with that permission from Reynolds, many church leaders in the state are remaining cautious and staying closed.
Twenty-one leaders representing Baptist, Catholic, Episcopalian, Lutheran, Mennonite, Methodist and Presbyterian denominations across Iowa signed a letter saying they were surprised by the governor's decision and gave a message of encouragement for their congregations: "Loving our neighbor, and thereby the whole community, includes putting public health and the well being of others ahead of the natural desire to be physically present together in community and in worship."
In Mason City, a number of churches are staying closed for similar reasons.
Trinity Lutheran Church's Pastor Dan Gerrietts said that they plan on staying closed through, at least, the end of the month and that a range of local and state health numbers are guiding their decision making.
"We all want to get everybody back together, but we can’t make decisions based on feelings, we have to make them on facts," Gerrietts said. "A lot of us envisioned that there would be some grand re-opening and it’s much more likely this is going to be a phased process."
Live streaming services and the long-running radio broadcasts will continue to be he primary way the church's parishioners interact with each other. In-person communing and sharing the peace is still just too risky during the pandemic.
But just because it's necessary doesn't mean it's been easy. Gerrietts said there's plenty he misses right now.
"That face to face interaction has an energy that is hard to duplicate. Caring well for people in times of loss and sickness. We can make phone calls, but it’s just not the same."
First Congregational United Church of Christ moderator Russell Hardy shares a similar sentiment.
"I’ve been the contact with the rest of our parishioners. I have been going every Sunday (online) but it’s still not the same," Hardy said.
First Congregational is very much in a wait and see mode as well and doesn't even have a fixed date for a re-opening. They're operating based on guidance from their tri-state conference minister, along with what various health departments are telling people. "We tend to go by what is suggested and, at this point, they’ve said we should probably still stay closed," Hardy shared.
At the end of April, St. James Lutheran Church's congregational council met and decided that they'd be staying closed through the month of May.
In a letter, pastors Jeni and Sid Bohls said that they too missed more typical worship but that "as disciples of Jesus, it is our responsibility to proceed through these days with absolute caution and love for one another."
And even if things were to come back in June, they plan on holding services outdoors with a number of health-conscious adjustments. "We will put every possible precaution in place before then to make sure our gatherings are safe," they assured.
Which is how Trinity Lutheran is spending its "downtime." They're creating metrics and procedures and guidelines for re-opening so they can have a plan for when and how to do it.
While they work and prep and wait, Gerrietts is clear about what's helped during this present age.
"Obviously you have to trust that it’s going to be okay and faith is a big part of that. As difficult as this is, it’s not forever."
