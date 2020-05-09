Why it's still important to wear a face mask

Per the JIC, an effective cloth mask should:

cover both your nose and your mouth

your mouth fit snugly but comfortably

be secured with ties or ear loops

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

If you can blow out a candle while wearing your mask, or can hold your hand in front of it and still feel your breath through it, your mask is too thin.

Cloth masks should be washed daily with soap or detergent. Hot water alone may not kill the virus, but detergent can get through the virus's oily envelope that encases coronavirus.

If you are needing a mask, see if family or friends could make one for you, or if they know someone who could. You could also make your own. All you need is a T-shirt and scissors or just a bandana.

Tutorials abound online; just make sure the mask you end up with meets the guidelines above. As previously noted by the JIC in our Friday paper, some stores like Menards or Larson’s Mercantile have face masks, but availability can vary depending on demand.