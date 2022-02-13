Who's that girl: Tiny photo charm found at Mason City school leads to tiny mystery

While chatting with Mason City School District's facilities supervisor Todd Huff for a feature by Globe reporter Abby Koch, Huff talked about some of the more interesting things he's come across at work.
Over the years, Huff's kept a number of those things as souvenirs; the collection is made up of lot of weird things found in even weirder places. But, among the bits and bobs and action figures, one piece stands out as Huff's favorite.
In the days leading up to the demolition of the Madison Elementary building in 2015, Huff said he was doing a walkthrough of the school when something caught his eye. Behind a heater in an upper-floor classroom, a little round photo charm with a picture of a young girl in it.
At a glance, the girl looks like a toddler, but the amber tint that goes hand in hand with aging photo paper makes it very hard to determine how old the photo is. There's really no telling how long the charm was in the classroom, but aside from a little rust on the edges, the locket is in near-perfect condition.
Huff has casually been looking for the rightful owner of the photo charm, reaching out to former Madison staff and faculty to see if the girl looked familiar, but so far, no luck.
He said he'd like to find out who the mystery girl is, and maybe learn the story behind the charm making its way behind the heater in the first place.
Until then, its got a new home on the shelf behind Huff's desk, a dainty keepsake, alongside its weird siblings.
