 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only alert top story

Who's that girl: Tiny photo charm found at Mason City school leads to tiny mystery

  • 0

While chatting with Mason City School District's facilities supervisor Todd Huff for a feature by Globe reporter Abby Koch, Huff talked about some of the more interesting things he's come across at work.

Locket from school

Mystery girl: Mason City schools facilities director Todd Huff holds a locket he found in a classroom at Madison Elementary, just before the building's demolition in 2015. Huff said he'd like to return the locket to the family.

Over the years, Huff's kept a number of those things as souvenirs; the collection is made up of lot of weird things found in even weirder places. But, among the bits and bobs and action figures, one piece stands out as Huff's favorite.

In the days leading up to the demolition of the Madison Elementary building in 2015, Huff said he was doing a walkthrough of the school when something caught his eye. Behind a heater in an upper-floor classroom, a little round photo charm with a picture of a young girl in it.

At a glance, the girl looks like a toddler, but the amber tint that goes hand in hand with aging photo paper makes it very hard to determine how old the photo is. There's really no telling how long the charm was in the classroom, but aside from a little rust on the edges, the locket is in near-perfect condition.

People are also reading…

Huff has casually been looking for the rightful owner of the photo charm, reaching out to former Madison staff and faculty to see if the girl looked familiar, but so far, no luck.

He said he'd like to find out who the mystery girl is, and maybe learn the story behind the charm making its way behind the heater in the first place.

Until then, its got a new home on the shelf behind Huff's desk, a dainty keepsake, alongside its weird siblings.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News