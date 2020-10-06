'Who would do this?': weekend burglary rattles Mason City parks dept.

A burglary that took place at a youth ball park last weekend has left the children's sports program at a loss.

The Mason City Recreations Department was notified Saturday morning of a break-in that had occurred at the Norris Youth Softball Complex, located just off of Third Street Northeast.

Upon meeting police at the scene, rec department staff were faced with upwards of $10,000 in damage and losses, according to supervisor Brian Pauley. No money is kept at the facility.

Thieves broke windows, cut through locks, and destroyed a rolling gate on the complex concession building, stealing large quantities of food and beverages, as well as remote controls for the fields' electronic scoreboards.

"They took a bunch of nachos and hotdogs and pop," Pauley said. "But why take the remotes? They're not any good to anyone except us. Who would do this?"

But the damage is where the bulk of the expense will be to the department. And the hefty price tag doesn't only affect the city's budget, Pauley said.

"We’re not here to make a profit. Everything we make at the concession stand goes right back into the (youth softball) program. So, you're stealing from the kids of Mason City."