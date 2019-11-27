Is there anyone these days who couldn't use an extra $5,000 in their pocketbook?
I know I could. But unfortunately, I don't qualify to win this money.
But you could.
North Iowans can win some extra holiday spending money through a contest only listed in the Nov. 28 print edition of the Globe Gazette. One lucky winner among all Lee Enterprises newspapers will win $5,000, and locally, we'll award three $100 gift cards.
Details of the contest will be included in the Thanksgiving Day edition.
And speaking of the Thanksgiving Day edition, you won't have to wait until Thursday morning to get your hands on our largest paper of the year.
Thanksgiving Day papers will be sold beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Yes Way, Casey’s, HyVee, HyVee Gas, Fareway, Randy’s Market, KwikStar, Kum & Go in Mason City and Clear Lake. Editions will also be available from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Globe Gazette office at 300 N. Washington Ave., in Mason City.
By early evening Wednesday you'll be able to grab one at all retail locations.
This paper is nearly twice the size of last year's, which means it's chock full of ads for local and chain businesses offering the best deals for folks kicking off their holiday shopping on Black Friday.
Kohl's, Target, Fleet Farm, TJ Maxx, Menards, Decker Sports, Tractor Supply and many others are represented.
You have free articles remaining.
And those are just the inserts. Many other businesses have purchased full-page ads inside the paper, ready for leisurely viewing or retail strategizing -- your pick.
Last, but certainly not least -- not in this editor's opinion, anyway -- will be some great content you won't find elsewhere. I don't like to give away too much, but we'll have some local sports rankings, one or two tear-jerkers that you won't be able to put down, artful living tips for seniors, and our usual complement of North Iowa Nine, state and national news of interest.
It's almost enough to keep you from thinking about that turkey at all.
Almost.
Thanksgiving Day papers will be sold early:
- Beginning at 10:00 am, Wednesday at the retail locations of Yes Way, Casey’s, HyVee, HyVee Gas, Fareway, Randy’s Market, KwikStar, Kum & Go in Mason City and Clear Lake
- From 9:00 am to Noon Wednesday at the Globe Gazette office at 300 N. Washington, Mason City
- By early evening Wednesday at all retail locations.
