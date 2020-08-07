Where is North Iowa at now with evictions?

Now that it is August and Congress has failed to bolster the benefits before the deadline, the Iowa Finance Authority is changing things up.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa Finance Authority announced that "more Iowans will be eligible to receive assistance with their rent and mortgage payments through the COVID-19 Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention program." Now Iowans who received the $600 unemployment benefits can apply whereas before they were ineligible.

"We acted quickly to launch this program as a vital resource to assist Iowans in staying in their home after experiencing a COVID-19 related loss of income," Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham said in a statement.

The way it works is that the program issues payments directly to landlords and mortgage service providers on behalf of tenants and homeowners who have a household income that does not exceed 80% of the median family income limits for their county at the time of their application. According to the data being kept by her office, Durham said that more than 1,100 renters across the state had benefited from the program so far.

However, that 1,110 is just a fraction of the renting population of Iowa.