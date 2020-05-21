What's up with the Vikings Activity Center in Worth County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For more than two years now, there have been plans to construct a new multi-million dollar activities center in Northwood that would be for the Northwood-Kensett School District as well as the broader community. Along with plans for full-sized basketball/volleyball courts and hitting areas for baseball, the "Vikings Activity Center" would feature office space area for rental that ideally would offset costs.

The plan as late as August 2019 was to begin construction on the project in Summer 2020 but like so much else at the local, state and national level, that timeline's been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even still, what with a pandemic and all, there's been movement on the project.