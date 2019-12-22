What's up will all these booms, Mason City?

"In a couple of cases we have found that they have had a business or industrial cause, in one case we found one person who had made a homemade firework, and many of the rest we are unsure about," Brinkley relayed.

He added that the booms do appear to be sporadic: "There isn’t a pattern that we have been able to identify." Which is backed up by plotting locations mentioned in a North Iowa Rant & Rave comments thread on Facebook.

Using that as a resource, booms have been heard at or near: Ninth Street Southeast, North Madison Avenue, East Park, 12th Street Southeast, South Virginia Avenue, North Kentucky Avenue, the Southside McDonald's and the entire east side of town.

"We would like to have residents call when they have information that may help us identify the source of the noise or the area where it originated," Brinkley said.

Night time is the wrong time

"I hear them mostly in the evening, but they have happened in the middle of the night, which makes you sit straight up in bed," Mason City resident Lori Caspers shared.