What remedies are there for policing in North Iowa?

Pals also expressed some skepticism about directly rerouting funding from law enforcement to other social services being the fix either. He said that anywhere from 80 to 85% of his department's budget is spent on personnel and losing money would mean losing personnel which he argued could have a negative local effect. "The ability to help the community is obviously going to drastically drop," Pals said.

But Pals does think that law enforcement organizations can do more to bolster the communities they serve in regardless of what the funding equations are.

He said that one big one for the sheriff's office is bringing on people that don't just treat what they do as a job. "We want people who enter our field and choose it as a career and not a job and we like it when people get involved in community events, civic organizations, talking to youth or adults that we see to talk with just no agenda," Pals said. "That’s how people get to know us and how we get to know the people we serve. We want our employees to be involved in the community."

And Brinkley agrees. "I think are job is really to lead in tolerance and certainly, as people come to Mason City, we have the opportunity to share our community norms but also learn about other people and other cultures," he said.