What now? North Iowa entertainment venues navigate futures with COVID-19

There was an abundance of live entertainment slated for North Iowans in 2020, and then, COVID-19 happened.

In a matter of days, the pandemic cleared months of scheduled concerts, productions and events from the calendars of the Surf Ballroom & Museum, North Iowa Area Community College and other local venues as they — and others — hunkered down to weather the storm.

Now, six months after their doors initially shuttered, venues and those behind scheduling their events are navigating even more uncertainty as the coronavirus and its ramifications linger month after month.

Earlier this week, the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series joined venues across North America by lighting its stage and its building red to raise public awareness about the live events industry’s struggle and implore U.S. Congress to pass a bill that’d provide relief hundreds of thousands of arts employees who have been out of work since March.

“As the entertainment industry, we always try to put a positive spin on everything we do, but there’s a lot of work behind the scenes and we are desperate for people to see the struggle the industry is going through,” said Lindsay Dalrymple, NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series director. “It’s rough.”