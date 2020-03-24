What Mason City church leaders are doing to reach people during COVID-19 pandemic

"Our visitation is fully restricted but we are organizing some massive calling trees," he said. "We’ll continue to be the church even when we can’t come together."

No longer being able to do that in-person pastoral work is one of the things that Gerrietts said he'll miss most during this time. No more personal communions. No hospital visits or large funeral services. Those are off the table.

"It’s really hard to not be able to go and hold someone’s hand and look them in the eyes," he said while also recognizing the utmost importance of keeping people safe.

And Gerrietts thinks that that kind of renewed focus on the community as a whole can be one of the unequivocally good things to emerge from so much present strife and calamity.

"We’re probably going to be more connected coming out of this," Gerrietts said.

Bohls agrees with that.

"This is a big thing we are doing together and we’re sacrificing real things to help other people and I think that could be a real benefit to the church."