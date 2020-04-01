What local law enforcement is doing to help during COVID-19 pandemic

If that’s not enough, MCPD is also working with Cerro Gordo Public Health to impart to community members what they need to be doing. On social media, the department is sharing posts from Cerro Gordo Public Health with reminders that it’s okay to be outdoors as long as there’s social distancing and what the latest CDC recommendations are.

To do its own part, MCPD closed its building on South Georgia Avenue to the public. Brinkley said they made the move as much for the safety of residents as they did for the safety of employees. One example that he offered is that there now is a lot more a lot more phone and online reporting to limit contact. Additionally, the department is urging officers to monitor their own health as often as possible and to not take any risks with it.

In some ways, core missions for the department haven’t changed a tremendous amount in this particular time. They’re still concerned about public safety just in a slightly different way. As Brinkley put it, "We want to keep the community healthy."

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.