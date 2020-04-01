What local law enforcement is doing to help during COVID-19 pandemic

On Tuesday March 17, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel made a pronouncement at a press conference with Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health and MercyOne North Iowa that public gatherings of 10 or more would be prohibited until further notice.
At one point during his speech, Schickel asked then answered the question of "Why Do This?" by stressing that a maximum amount of social distancing is a crucial tool in combating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the proclamation, he also announced that City Hall would be indefinitely closed to the public as well.
According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, a major part of the authority for that proclamation comes from the Mason City Code of Ordinances (specifically a section about a conservator of the peace): "The Mayor may take command of the police and govern the City by proclamation, upon making a determination that a time of emergency or public danger exists."
So in the two weeks since, part of the onus for enforcement of that mayoral decree has fallen on the Mason City Police Department.
"There are different ways to apply that," Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said before quickly mentioning "failure to disperse" as one of those. In Iowa, an officer can request that the participants of an "unlawful assembly" leave the immediate vicinity in a timely manner and if they fail to do so, the officer can issue them a simple misdemeanor. Those simple misdemeanor fines can total anywhere from $60-plus to $600-plus.
But according to Brinkley, that’s not something his department has done much of in the time since the mayor’s decree.
"We’ve had good luck though working with people to explain the situation and help them understand the impact," Brinkley said. He shared that one thing that’s actually helped make this part of the job easier is that since there are confirmed cases in Cerro Gordo County, seven as of March 30, people understand the stakes.
If that’s not enough, MCPD is also working with Cerro Gordo Public Health to impart to community members what they need to be doing. On social media, the department is sharing posts from Cerro Gordo Public Health with reminders that it’s okay to be outdoors as long as there’s social distancing and what the latest CDC recommendations are.
To do its own part, MCPD closed its building on South Georgia Avenue to the public. Brinkley said they made the move as much for the safety of residents as they did for the safety of employees. One example that he offered is that there now is a lot more a lot more phone and online reporting to limit contact. Additionally, the department is urging officers to monitor their own health as often as possible and to not take any risks with it.
In some ways, core missions for the department haven’t changed a tremendous amount in this particular time. They’re still concerned about public safety just in a slightly different way. As Brinkley put it, "We want to keep the community healthy."
