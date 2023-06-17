Break out the construction paper and finger paints, it's Father's Day. Kids and dads have enjoyed a special relationship since the beginning of time. Take a moment today to make the day special for a father-figure in your life.

For these three Mason City dads, here's what makes the holiday so memorable for them.

John Scheppler, Mason City

What does the perfect Father's Day look like to you?

The perfect Father's Day for me is just spending time with my two girls Ava, 13, and Ali, 10, while making memories that will last a lifetime. It could be as simple as going camping over the weekend or enjoying a car show (even if they might not enjoy it as much as I do) or even just cruising around the lake or countryside enjoying that special time with them.

What is your favorite Father's Day memory?

I don't know if I have a favorite Father's Day, but I do have some great Father's Day gifts, which are the ones the girls have made for me. Those are the ones I cherish more than some stinky bottle of cologne that I would give my dad, lol. I'm not a fan of cards as it is just something that you look at for a second or two then throw away. I have a ceramic tile that Ava colored a picture of the two of us on when she about 4, and a mug that Ali made me. I love their excitement when they give their gifts to me for Father's Day.

What do your kids do every day that you love?

I'm sure a lot of dads say this, but I do truly feel blessed to have my two amazing girls, who are both very thoughtful, always making me stuff, making me laugh, making me smile. They make me so proud to be their dad.

Loutwan Hutchins, Mason City

What does the perfect Father's Day look like to you?

The perfect Father's Day would be fishing, grilling and swimming with the girls, Hazelynn, 6, Zaraya, 5, Nazari, 3 and Azrielle, 1.

What is your favorite Father's Day memory?

My Favorite Father's Day was 2019, my first Father's Day in our first house.

What do your kids do every day that you love?

I love that every day my kids are excited to see me after work. They greet me with hugs and kisses and tell me about their day.

Franklin Bass, Sheffield

What does the perfect Father's Day look like to you?

Oh, just spending time with my grandson, Kyson, 6, doing whatever the little turd wants. My daughter, Joy, and her soon-to-be husband, Drew, live in Omaha. I just got back from a little visit.

What is your favorite Father's Day memory?

Twenty-six years ago, my first Father's Day when Joy was born.

What do your kids do every day that you love?

My daughter and her little family do everything together. They play putt-putt and go to the Omaha zoo. I love to see how close they are. I wish we could spend more time together.