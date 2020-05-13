What Cerro Gordo County businesses got money from the local Small Business Relief fund

After the program was first announced in early April, a total of 150 businesses completed the final application for the program and requested a total of more than $680,000 in assistance which was $180,000 more than what had been allotted by the various local governments. With that, the North Iowa Corridor had to consider a number of factors to prioritize applicants including: negative financial impacts on the business, expenses/need and longevity/impact in the community. Any business that had already received state funding was set aside (as of May 11, 56 businesses in Cerro Gordo have received a total of $1,110,989 in state funding).