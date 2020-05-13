What Cerro Gordo County businesses got money from the local Small Business Relief fund

Even though a number of Cerro Gordo County businesses remain closed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they'll now be seeing some economic relief on the local level.
Tuesday afternoon, the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation announced that it would be distributing $414,495 to 119 area businesses from the Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund contributed to by the governments of Cerro Gordo County, Clear Lake and Mason City.
In a press release: North Iowa Corridor President & CEO Chad Schreck said that the grants, which range between $1,000 and $5,000, would "provide critical short-term assistance to our small businesses so they can maintain or reopen business operations."
After the program was first announced in early April, a total of 150 businesses completed the final application for the program and requested a total of more than $680,000 in assistance which was $180,000 more than what had been allotted by the various local governments. With that, the North Iowa Corridor had to consider a number of factors to prioritize applicants including: negative financial impacts on the business, expenses/need and longevity/impact in the community. Any business that had already received state funding was set aside (as of May 11, 56 businesses in Cerro Gordo have received a total of $1,110,989 in state funding).
While numerous area bars and restaurants appear on the list, so too do multiple salons, auto shops, cleaning services and even the Surf Ballroom which has been closed since March 17 and plans to stay closed through at least May 25.
As for the remaining money available through the fund, Schreck said that "the Corridor will continue to evaluate conditions to determine how to best meet business needs in the weeks ahead." Applicants that didn't get any funding right away are being prioritized, followed by those that submitted pre-applications. "New applications are not being accepted at this time," Schreck said.
Similar funding to help small businesses blunt some of the damage done by the COVID shutdowns has been available at higher levels of government as well.
At the national level, the federal government has allocated more than half a trillion dollars to small business owners in the form of Paycheck Protection Program loans to help businesses keep employees, or bring back anyone who was laid off. Though the program was dogged by glitches and rapidly vanishing money, several million loan requests have been processed (according to the Small Business Administration).
In Iowa, the Iowa Economic Development Authority has managed the Iowa Small Business Relief Program to provide financial assistance between $5,000 and $25,000 to small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Through the week of May 4, it had paid out $65.8 million to 3,415 business across the state.
