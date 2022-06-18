What are the options for Charles City High School?

Three options.

The Charles City School Board is looking at three options to upgrade or replace the high school. Those options come with estimated costs ranging from a low end of $13 million, up to nearly $38 million.

The community will help decide what path the district takes, since whatever course it chooses will affect tax rates. Even deciding to do nothing has its expenses.

Invision Architecture and Estes Construction recently made a presentation about the district's options and the attendant costs. Both companies have experience working with education projects and finding cost effective solutions.

The current picture

Charles City Community School District received assistance to conduct focus groups about the needs of the high school. The process of assessing the needs started in May 2021, making note of what district residents believe is important.

Focus groups were made up of more than 200 students, 450 community members, and 50 staff members. These groups were broken up into four groups.

According to the presentation, the high school has enough space for students and can handle the stable enrollment the district is currently experiencing. But the focus groups found areas for improvement. Members mentioned the school is outdated, with dark spaces, bad ventilation, and tiny classrooms.

Focus groups put together a list of items they want to keep, toss, or create in the building, with 72% of those surveyed agreeing something needed to be done.

An breakdown

The three options for the building are being called fix, reimagine, and renovation.

Fixing would address just the essential needs and not add anything to the building. It was mentioned during the late May presentation to the community that Director of Operations Jerry Mitchell has a long list of needs and has been putting a "Band-Aid" on problem areas. Alleviating those problems could cost between $13.4 million and $17.7 million.

Reimagining would be a combination of transforming spaces, including demolition of the music wing, and constructing two additions. The music wing would be relocated so middle school students don't need to move through the high school to attend classes there, which was identified as an issue. This option would create a secure entrance and an auditorium. The reimagining option could cost between $28.4 million and $32.8 million.

The renovation option would be total removal of the circular structures inside the high school. Building new facilities would be 28% of this option. It has more phases and would take several years to complete. This option could cost between $33.9 million and $37.9 million.

The costs

The budget was calculated by Estes Construction, which has office locations in Des Moines and Davenport. Estes has assisted several school districts in Iowa with finding cost-effective options for facility projects.

Charles City School District is at the schematic design phase. A key aspect when calculating the costs was factoring the unknowns, like escalation factors. Numbers are also based on assuming the bond referendum passes.

The school board's comfort zone is a budget of $33 million, while the 2023 remaining district debt service limit is at $42 million.

Tax rates would increase under every option.

Residential tax rates would be increased $4.11 a month per $100,000 valuation under the fixing option, $12.11 a month per $100,000 under the reimagine plan, and $16.02 per $100,000 under replacement. Based on 320 acres of agricultural land, tax rates would go up $32.46 a month with fixing, $95.75 for reimagining, and $126.59 for replacing.

If the community decides to wait, each year will would tack on $1 million or more to the price tag due to inflation.

It was also explained during the presentation that there are four different funding "buckets" for the project.

The first is the physical plant and equipment levy, which voters have already approved. This levy has up to $4 million in it, but will not be used directly for the project.

The second and third options involve issuing general obligation bonds. Under one option, the district would levy up to $2.70 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, raising $26.4 million. Under the other, the district would levy up to $4.05 per $1,000, raising approximately $39.7 million. Either option requires a bond referendum be held and receive 60% voter approval.

The fourth bucket is sales tax revenue, also known as the penny sales tax. The local option sales tax is already part of the state sales tax collected for school funding.

Next steps

So what comes next for the school district and the community? An option recommendation.

Charles City School Board President Pat Rottinghaus said the school board is waiting for a recommendation from the community group leading the effort.

"This is a grassroots effort. While the board is aware that they are working on this, we want the decision to be grassroots," said Rottinghaus.

The board president hasn't heard much from the community, but the board knows something must be done with the high school. One of the concerns she has heard is about taxes being raised.

Rottinghaus said any discussion of a bond referendum is still a ways down the road.

"The community knows we need to do something. It's just more of how much and what are the consequences?" Rottinghaus said.

