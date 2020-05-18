What a Mason City homeless shelter has been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic

With the general concern she has for Northern Lights' clients, Kingery said that she's particularly worried right now that people without a place to go could be forgotten at a time when there's so much for people to pay attention to.

"Even on the good day, there are a lot of people that don’t realize we have a homeless population in North Iowa," she reflected. "It’s important for us to stay out there in the public and let them know we are here and we have clients that are more at risk than ever."

One way that could manifest is a downturn in support.