Western Illinois University only Quad-City college exploring cannabis curriculum

Western Illinois University is the only college or university with a Quad-Cities presence that is exploring having some sort of cannabis curriculum.

The details are still being sorted out, but there is interest, said Billy Clow, WIU's Interim Provost and academic vice president.

In a survey of area higher education institutions, WIU was the only school that said it was exploring a potential cannabis program. The following schools said they are not looking into it: Black Hawk Community College; Augustana College. St. Ambrose University; and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.

“We’re exploring everything that is out there, really. We’re looking at the opportunity to maybe have certificate options. We’re looking at having could have a minor or a major in different areas,” Clow said.

Potential courses would include culture, botany, chemistry, agriculture and even hemp, which is part of the same plant as marijuana but contains a much lower amount of THC, the psychoactive part of the plant that leads users to experience euphoria, or a high.

But WIU’s exploration is likely to be lengthy. Any students looking for a course offering in fall 2020 will likely be disappointed.

