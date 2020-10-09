 Skip to main content
West Hancock volleyball pauses season due to COVID-19
West Hancock volleyball pauses season due to COVID-19

West Hancock school superintendent Wayne Kronemann confirmed on Friday morning that the varsity volleyball team has paused its season due to COVID-19.

WH vb vs. NU-3

West Hancock's Ann Horstman goes up for the kill earlier in the season.

The Eagles were put into quarantine on Thursday after finding out that a person associated with the team had tested positive for COVID-19.

The news of the team’s shutdown comes one week after the board of education made a decision at a special meeting last Thursday to mandate masks in the classroom of the middle school and high school.

West Hancock school board calls for masks at middle, high schools

The mask mandate started on Monday, and the Eagles played a match on Tuesday against Bishop Garrigan. Members of the team were put into quarantine on Thursday.

“There is a quarantine period, but it’s different for different kids,” Kronemann said.

Kronemann said the team will be back in action prior to its regional matchup against North Butler on Oct. 19.

Check back as the story continues to develop.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

