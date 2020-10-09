West Hancock volleyball pauses season due to COVID-19

West Hancock school superintendent Wayne Kronemann confirmed on Friday morning that the varsity volleyball team has paused its season due to COVID-19.
The Eagles were put into quarantine on Thursday after finding out that a person associated with the team had tested positive for COVID-19.
The news of the team’s shutdown comes one week after the board of education made a decision at a special meeting last Thursday to mandate masks in the classroom of the middle school and high school.
The mask mandate started on Monday, and the Eagles played a match on Tuesday against Bishop Garrigan. Members of the team were put into quarantine on Thursday.
“There is a quarantine period, but it’s different for different kids,” Kronemann said.
Kronemann said the team will be back in action prior to its regional matchup against North Butler on Oct. 19.
Check back as the story continues to develop.
The 2020 West Hancock Homecoming Court (from left): Chance Eden, Ann Horstman, Collin Ford, Aileen Lechuga, Owen Leerar, Shae Smith, Cayson Barnes, Mazie Erdahl, Cole Kelly and Rachel Leerar.
The 2020 West Hancock Homecoming Queen and King, Rachel Leerar and Cayson Barnes, with the 2020 princess and prince, Harker Haugland and Rylan Bierle.
West Hancock Homecoming Parade (from left): 2020 prince Rylan Bierle, 2019 King Tanner Hagen, 2019 Queen Ryleigh Hudspeth, 2020 princess Harker Haugland.
The West Hancock football team rides a float down Main Street during the Homecoming parade.
