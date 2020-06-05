West Fork teacher loses license for 5 years over relationship with student

A West Fork High School teacher has resigned and her state license has been suspended for five years after allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Abbee Dickman was a business instructor at the high school and its volleyball coach, when in September 2019 the state Board of Educational Examiners received a complaint about her, alleging she had violated the state's Code of Ethics.
A three-month investigation found that Dickman had:
- Sent text and social media messages to student that included nudity, semi-nudity and disparaging remarks about her colleagues and students.
- Solicited, encouraged and engaged in a romantic relationship with a student.
- Participated in the vandalism of private property with students.
- Transported students in a district vehicle in an unsafe manner.
- Failed to protect students in her charge or created conditions harmful to student learning.
- Conducted herself and her classroom in such a way that she repeatedly exposed students or her colleagues to unnecessary embarrassment or disparagement.
On April 21 this year, Dickman signed a settlement with the state Board of Educational Examiners, and besides the suspension of her teaching and coaching licenses, also agreed to a written reprimand, complete 15 hours of an ethics in teaching course, and undergo a psychosexual evaluation that includes an assessment of her ability to establish and maintain appropriate student-teacher boundaries. The evaluation must be completed no sooner than a year before Dickman can re-apply for her license in Iowa.
On April 22, the West Fork Schools Board approved Dickman's resignation with no discussion. On May 15, the state Board of Educational Examiners voted to accept Dickman's settlement agreement.
According to the county attorneys for Franklin and Cerro Gordo, where the district lies, no criminal investigation has been referred to either of them for possible charges. Sheffield Police Chief Brad Gardner did not return multiple calls for comment.
West Fork Superintendent Mike Kruger said the district did not refer the matter to local law enforcement, but did conduct its own internal investigation. State mandatory reporting laws require district officials to refer potential criminal activity that may have harmed a student to law enforcement, but Kruger said that did not apply in this case.
A spokesperson for the state Board of Educational Examiners told the Globe Gazette that its investigations are not public, but that they do inform victims that they can contact law enforcement if they wish.
2020 Star Class: West Fork's top students and athletes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!