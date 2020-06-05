West Fork teacher loses license for 5 years over relationship with student

A West Fork High School teacher has resigned and her state license has been suspended for five years after allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Abbee Dickman was a business instructor at the high school and its volleyball coach, when in September 2019 the state Board of Educational Examiners received a complaint about her, alleging she had violated the state's Code of Ethics.

On April 21 this year, Dickman signed a settlement with the state Board of Educational Examiners, and besides the suspension of her teaching and coaching licenses, also agreed to a written reprimand, complete 15 hours of an ethics in teaching course, and undergo a psychosexual evaluation that includes an assessment of her ability to establish and maintain appropriate student-teacher boundaries. The evaluation must be completed no sooner than a year before Dickman can re-apply for her license in Iowa.