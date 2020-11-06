‘We're sticking to our plan’: Mason City schools to continue with in-person learning

The COVID-19 numbers in Cerro Gordo County, and state-wide, haven’t been good as of late.
In Cerro Gordo County alone, the 14-day rolling average of positive tests sits at 18.9% as of Friday. In fact, there are only 24 out of 99 counties in the state that have a positivity percentage under 15%.
On Oct. 30, Mason City schools reported its highest amount of COVID-19 cases up to that point in its weekly report, and followed it up by reporting even higher numbers on Friday morning. The district had 13 student cases reported this week, 10 staff cases and 118 students in quarantine.
COVID-19 update: Two more deaths reported in Cerro Gordo as cases, hospitalizations continue to rise
“When you look at the number of positive individuals from that 14-day average on Oct. 13. We had 108 people. On that 14-day rolling average, Oct. 30 we had 371,” Director of Cerro Gordo County Public Health Brian Hanft said about the county’s cases at the board of education meeting on Monday. “We’re up three times from where we were.”
Despite this, the absentee callouts related to COVID-19 remain relatively low for Mason City. In a district of 3,300 students, to only have 25 student cases over the last two weeks is less than 1% of the district.
“We’re sticking to our plan,” Versteeg said at the board meeting. “The conversation will be whether we should or not (change the plan) when the community transmission rate is between 15 and 20 percent, and student absenteeism in a building related to COVID is between 10 and 15 percent. Those are the guidelines for the waiver in our state.”
Versteeg said Mason City tracks student absenteeism by building, not necessarily by the district as a whole. Meaning, if a building were to have a high absentee percentage, administration would apply for the two-week continuous learning waiver only for that building – not school-wide.
“To give you an example, our high school has the most cases usually. Not only total, but percent-wise,” Versteeg said. “Friday (Oct. 30), their COVID absent rate was 2.9%. So, not even close. Was it up a little bit? It was up a little bit. But not to that level where you would think that, oh, we’re ready to do something.”
Support Local Journalism
Versteeg brought Hanft to Monday’s board meeting to talk about COVID-19 in the community and how it relates to schools.
Over the last few weeks, Mason City has slowly started to trickle student back to a four-day in-person school week. The only building that hasn’t returned to four-day in-person learning is Lincoln Intermediate – these students will return on Monday.
“As we start to look at increasing numbers in the community, I don’t correlate that to the increasing number of kids in school,” Hanft said.
Hanft went on to say that schools in Cerro Gordo County have done a good job keeping COVID-19 numbers low in their respective districts.
“The Mason City numbers, I saw them today, and I didn’t look at them that close, but they’re not out of the norm,” Hanft said. “What is out of the norm is what we’re seeing out in the community.”
Hanft took time on the microphone to reiterate using mitigation strategies – like sanitizing often and staying home if you’re feeling sick. One specific strategy was extra important.
“We have got to own this in a way that is being facilitated across the state – and that is asking every single person to wear their masks,” Hanft said. “Take personal responsibility in that.”
For now, the Mason City Community School District is sticking to the four-day in-person learning plan. Both Versteeg and Hanft hope that the community can be as responsible as they say members of the school district are in the classroom.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!