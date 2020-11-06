‘We're sticking to our plan’: Mason City schools to continue with in-person learning

Versteeg said Mason City tracks student absenteeism by building, not necessarily by the district as a whole. Meaning, if a building were to have a high absentee percentage, administration would apply for the two-week continuous learning waiver only for that building – not school-wide.

“To give you an example, our high school has the most cases usually. Not only total, but percent-wise,” Versteeg said. “Friday (Oct. 30), their COVID absent rate was 2.9%. So, not even close. Was it up a little bit? It was up a little bit. But not to that level where you would think that, oh, we’re ready to do something.”

Versteeg brought Hanft to Monday’s board meeting to talk about COVID-19 in the community and how it relates to schools.

Over the last few weeks, Mason City has slowly started to trickle student back to a four-day in-person school week. The only building that hasn’t returned to four-day in-person learning is Lincoln Intermediate – these students will return on Monday.

“As we start to look at increasing numbers in the community, I don’t correlate that to the increasing number of kids in school,” Hanft said.

Hanft went on to say that schools in Cerro Gordo County have done a good job keeping COVID-19 numbers low in their respective districts.