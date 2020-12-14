 Skip to main content
We're over halfway: Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 14
We're over halfway: Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 14

Cheer Fund

We’ve surpassed the halfway point with less than $61,000 left to raise for the Christmas Cheer Fund, but we’re running out of time. Christmas is just 10 days away, and there are many in our area who need our help this season. Please give if you can.

TODAY’S TOTAL: $11,329

TO-DATE TOTAL: $64,632.86

TO REACH GOAL: $60,367.14

Terry and Sue Oetken, in honor of our loved ones, $100

Anonymous, $500

Dave Franke, in memory of Robert and Sara Franke, $50

Leman and Tana Olson, $50

Evelyn Sell, $200

Anonymous, $25

In memory of Gordon and Lelia Hansen Bates, $100

Linda Whitcomb, in memory of family and friends, $25

Roger Obrecht, in memory of my wife Leah, $100

Anonymously with love, $500

Robert and Joann Bowers, in loving memory of our parents Everett and Hazel Harrison and Loren and Genevieve Bowers, $50

David and Betty Roenfanz, $100

Virginia James and family, Merry Christmas, $100

Lynette Lewis, in memory of my husband Terry, $20

Brian and Vicki Pederson, in memory of Mary L. Hansen, $25

Roger and Karen Wenzel, $300

In memory of Wally Johnson Clear Lake, $98

Donavon Staudt, in memory of Rosemary Staudt, $100

Brad and Cathy Isaak, in memory of Dave and Jan McLinn and Karl Langhart, $500

Gordy Wiemann, in memory of Judy Wiemann and Heidi Jo Wiemann, $50

Anonymous, $50

Talitha Albertson, in memory of June Schultz, $50

Randall Cram, $100

Al and Bonnie, in remembrance of our grandson Alex, $25

Leland Hummel, in memory of Beulah, Joleen, family and friends. Merry Christmas all, $100

Richard and Barbara Rosel, $20

Louis and Paul Eichmeier, $20

Mervin and Ann Sletten, in memory of loved ones, $25

Mary Halsted, in loving memory of husband and father Doug Halsted, $300

Kenneth Schneider, $500

Steven Mary and Alyssa Wendt, in loving memory of our parents Glennis and Doris Steiger, Elmer and Marge Wendt and sister Catherine Steiger Meyer, $75

Allen and Eric, $25

Christmas Cheer Fund returns with online applications, donations

Sharon Deets, $50

Trinity Lutheran Lydia Bible Study, $100

Terrance and Cynthia McCarthy, $100

Love Roxanne, to those gone-but not forgotten…Jake, Mary, Don, Jack, Mildred, Ora, Harold, Joe and so many friends, $100

Haines Insurance, $250

Nancy Gunther, in memory of Lynne and Louise Pearson, $100

Karl Zimmerman, in memory of my wife Norma, $50

Dale and Judy Mills, in honor and memory of John Freese, $100

Cupola Inn Bed and Breakfast, $100

Anonymous, $100

Kim Shimak Hansen, in memory of Raymond Shimak Sr., $75

Kelly Taylor Kruggel, "We miss you so much Dad. In memory of Kent Taylor,” $50

Vicky Anderson, in memory of Lexus Suiza and Holley Flame, $200

Stan, in memory of Bess, $50

Torchbearer Theta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, $25

Aivetta Haxton, in memory of my husband Jerry Haxton and our sons Michael and Jeff Haxton. I love and miss you so much, $20

Raymond and Elizabeth Gogel, $25

La Vern and Tanya Dahl, in memory of our parents Dar and Jean Fry, Derwin and Dora Dahl and Fred Mills, $100

Jim and Tracy Voss, in memory of Sandy, $200

Thomas, Melissa and Lexi Payne, in memory of Gene and Katie Payne and Harlan Kies, $300

John Ryner, $25

Steve and Barbara Malek, $25

Dennis and Becky Thoms, in memory of loved ones, $100

Bettie and Kenneth Huntley, for loved ones, $50

James and Mary Smith, $50

Vergene Koenen, in memory of loved ones, $25

Larry and Nancy Gallagher, in memory of loved ones passed and in honor of Marilyn Strike, $100

Anonymous, $50

Jerry and Roxann, $50

Daniel and Sue Hayes, $100

Anonymous, $30

Daniel and Pamela Bollinger, $25

Marlene Prohaska, $25

Andrew and Connie Faaborg, in memory of Jack Faaborg and Les Deardeuff, $30

In memory of Ken and Blanche Lincicum, $300

Dorothy Hepperly, until we meet again Gary Hepperly, Dennis, Kevin, Ron, Sarah, Sandi, Lyle, Lucille Hepperly, Alice, Victor, Joe, Lucille Cookman. Never forgotten, $50

Larry and Cindy, in memory of Sandra, $25

Roxann, Jeff, Tyler and Kayla Newell, in memory of our son and brother Ben Newell, $100

Wayne Johns, in memory of Karen Johns and Bruce Johns, $100

Jerry and Ronna Myers, $25

Marie Formanek, in memory of Leonard Formanek, Rose, John and Bob Jakoubek and Arlene Wellik, $50

Dale and Avis Jensen, in memory of Dennis Ausenhus, $25

Brent and Carol Meinecke, $25

Becky Murray, in memory of Chris, $25

Chad and Jon, in memory of Dad, $25

Bradley Lewerke, in memory of loved ones, $75

Emily Propst, $50

Ruth Norris, in loving memory of husband Chuck Norris and granddaughter Jennifer Cash, $200

Anonymous, $150

Douglas Phinney, $25

Sharon and Roger Frank, $20

Shirley Serleth, $50

North Iowa Amateur Radio Club, $25

Joan and Jim Wilson, in memory of Mike, $100

GROUETTE: A belated thank you

William and Mary Lou Britven, in memory of loved ones, $300

Rodger and Terri, in memory of our loved ones. Merry Christmas to those in need, $100

Scott Shipman, in memory of "The Shipman Brothers - Carroll (Sport), Gene, Jack, Marvin, Bill, Richard, Bob and David," $100

In memory of St Patrick’s Church in Dougherty, $13

Odella Vosburgh, in memory of loved ones, $25

Gene Schinnow, $25

Michael and Janet Borcherding, $100

Iona Nuehring, Merry Christmas, $50

Dennis and Linda Cassmann, $25

Joyce and Merl Schulting, in loving memory of Craig William Schulting and other loved ones, $250

Delores Mindrup, in memory of loved ones, $25

Dixie VanHorn, in memory of Susan Pals, $20

Laura Truesdell, for loved ones, $50

Norma Skogen, $20

Larry and Sharon Hicok, $25

Dr. Dan and Pam Waters, $250

Alex Pappas, in memory of Audrey Pappas and Jeffrey Pappas, $100

Doug and Marcia Grabinski, in honor of our three grandchildren Taylor, Isaac and Abbie, $100

Elaine Weiland, in memory of loved ones, $25

Barbara Johnk, $100

Anonymous, $20

Vivian Leach, in loving memory of Harold Leach, Freda and Merrell Zeigler, Emma Leach, Anna Haake, Karl Haake, Lillian Chollett, Lawrence Pavek, Shauna Jones, Glenyce Loomer, Nellie Lunde and Katie and Dick Fox, $150

Dennis and Carolyn Thada, $25

Dora Sue Smi, $25

Rick and Nancy Gates, $50

Lenard and Carol Hamand, in memory of Lyle A. Anderson, $20

Lenard and Carol Hamand, in memory of Brian K. Hamand, $23

Lenard and Carol Hamand, $50

Merry Christmas from the boys: Baron, Scuffi, Toby, Bo and Patches, $25

Brown, Kinsey, Funkhouser and Lander PLC (Scott D. Brown and John P. Lander), $125

Florence Hauge, in memory of Larry, Dylan and parents and in honor of families, $100

River City Kiwanis Club, $500

Anonymous, $5

Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3.4 million have been donated to help North Iowa families in need of a little cheer for the holidays.

This year’s goal is $125,000.

The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.

Donations can be mailed to Christmas Cheer Fund P.O. Box 271, Mason City, IA 50402-0271, or placed in the Globe Gazette office drop-box at 300 N. Washington Ave. in Mason City.

