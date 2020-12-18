We're at $75K: Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 17

With less than a week until Christmas, we’re nearly $50,000 away from our Cheer Fund. Please continue to give if you can. The more we raise, the more families we can help in North Iowa during the holidays.
TODAY’S TOTAL: $11,159
TO-DATE TOTAL: $75,791.86
TO REACH GOAL: $49,208.14
Joseph and Patricia McLaughlin, in memory of Betty Emhoff, $100
Rick and Diane Gilbert, $50
Marjorie Saathoff, in memory of Dean Saathoff, $50
Joe and Kris Plank, $250
Bob and Steve, in the memory of John and Kay Strom, $100
James and Helen Gerdes, $25
Joan Ashland, in memory of Donald Wayne Ashland, $20
David and Margaret Pfannes, $75
Jean and Karl Laudner, in loving memory of Gerry and Marlys, $25
Larry and Karen Day, in memory of Lyle Day, $50
Joyce and Kent Knorr, $50
In loving memory of LeRoy, Mary and Chuck Behr, Jim, Beverly and Jack Bonner and Lindsay Jane Behr, $25
Michael and Constance Wentworth, in loving memory of our parents Lawrence and Terese Hamann and Royal (Bud) and Beverly Wentworth, $100
Dan and Millie Godfrey, in honor of our grandchildren Kaylah, Jaidyn, Gabi, Dawson, Ellie, Jack, Sam and Grace, $25
Dan and Millie Godfrey, thank you to our family and friends and prayers. We love you!, $25
Mildred Evans, in loving memory of my two sons Mike and Dave Evans, $50
Dennis and Jeanne Vrba, Merry Christmas, $100
Roger and Cynthia McBride, $50
Elaine Nelson, in memory of Valere, $25
Pamela and Joseph Rowe, $100
Dennis and Becky Dhondt, $100
Roxie and Larry, in memory of James and Bertha Duggan and Lawrence and Gladys Espinosa, $25
Mary Moeller, $50
John and Alexis Moore, $25
Joe Johnson, $10
Larry and Barb Pierson, $25
Gary and Susan Gerdes, in memory of Greg and Ruth Gerdes, $40
Carolyn Ahrens Marsh, in memory of the lives of loved ones who have passed on, $75
Anonymous, $20
Richard and Kathy Stachon, $100
The grandchildren and great grandchildren of Clyde Janssen wish to share their Christmas - Briana Thompson, Tobias Williams, Ben Janssen, Emily Janssen, Jackson Janssen, Abby Janssen, Gavin Janssen, Lincoln Janssen, Annabelle Janssen, Heather Thompson, Isaac Thompson, Ethan Thompson and Trent Thompson, $325
Jim and Mary Maguire, $75
Shirley Faaborg, in memory of Jack and other loved ones, $50
Steve and Vicky Rye, in memory of loved ones, $50
In honor of my parents Don and Bert Barr, $100
Erika, Elizabeth and Alex, $100
John and Lisa Chisholm, in loving memory of brother Lynn and sisters LouAnne and Sandy, $30
Arthur Ades, $50
Anonymous, $50
Jim and Ann Kuhlman, $100
Gene and Charlene Ostmo, $30
Gene and Nancy Kuehn, $100
JD and Jill, $200
Anonymous, $100
Judy Nielsen and family, in memory of Darrell Nielsen, $500
John and Leann Yakle, in memory of Ardena, Fred, Betty and Aggie Jane, $100
Rose Pappas, in loving memory of my husband John and son Mark, $25
Bill and Candi Schickel, $200
Barbara and Tel Pappajohn, $100
Peace and Hope, $100
Yvonne Kenne, $25
Chad Klouse, in memory of Ervin Klouse, $100
Exchange Club of Mason City, $250
In memory of Grandpa Gord, $20
David and Alice Christiansen, in memory of loved ones in Christiansen and Hillesland families, in honor of our daughters Anne and Tina and grandchildren Christian, Ben and Alara, $50
Connie Rosenberg, in memory of Harper Putz and Don Anderson and in honor of Olivia, Leighton, Nolan and Madelynn, $50
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $50
Deborah Snook, in memory of my parents Lew and Shirley Snook, $50
Bud King, in memory of Kay, $50
David L and Susan Kingland, in memory of Clarence and Mavis Deardeuff, $100
Gary Schinagel, $25
Janet Dockstader, in memory of Darrell and William John Dockstader, $50
Irving and Elizabeth Larson, $25
Angeline Mayer, in memory of Doris Davis and Keri Hohl, $25
Noah, David and Jake, in loving memory of our Grampy Martin Enabnit, $100
Robert and Jenny Speakar, in memory of loved ones, $100
Hair Shanty, Merry Christmas to all. Praying for a better year ahead, $50
Dick and Linda Kehrt, in memory of our deceased loved ones, $50
Dick and Sandy Dillavou, in loving memories of our loved ones. Merry Christmas, $50
Doneta Pedelty, in memory of loved ones, $25
Rich Halverson, in memory of Andi Halverson, $100
Rich Halverson, in memory of Art and Lucille Halverson, $100
Rich Halverson, in memory of Laverna Smedley, $100
Kathryn Huling, in memory of Pam Huling, $50
Anonymous, $100
Michael and Colette Sampson, $50
Jane and Thomas Wageman, $25
Michael and Linda Engleman, $25
The generous bowlers in North Iowa and others - Dave Evans Memorial Bowling Tournament in memory of Dave Evans - Merry Christmas, $3,000
James and Cheryl Severson, in memory of Roy and Lois Severson and John and Arlys Kruse, $50
Judy Levorson, in memory of Red and John, $500
Jane Reinsomoen, $50
Roger and Peggy Bang, $200
Matt and Ben, in memory of Grandpa and Grandma Levenhagen and Grandpa and Grandma Braun, $40
Anonymous, $4
The attorneys of the law firm of Pappajohn, Shriver, Eide and Nielsen PC, Happy Holidays, $300
Dan and Barb Thomson, in memory of our parents Ed and Lolly Thomson and Bob Spaans, $50
Herminia Flores, in loving memory of my husband Albert and sons Steve and Louie, $30
Gary and Janet Dasch, in memory of Doug King, $25
John Helgren, $100
Roger and Marilyn Leerar, in memory of friends and family, $50
Leland and Mary Lou Stephenson, $25
Colton and Carlie Shook, John, Becky, Ellene, Ronda, Alex and families, in loving memory of Grandma Ardyce Nodtvedt and Grandpa Harold Nodtvedt, $25
Duane and Robin Tabbert, Merry Christmas!, $100
Charles and Nancy Conroy, $50
James and Terri Patchen, $30
Jim Knutson, in honor of all Vietnam Veterans, $25
Anonymous, in memory of Terry Joe Knutson - we love you, $25
Sharon Raymond, in memory of Dan Raymond, $100
Steve and BJ, Peace to everyone - stay safe, $50
John and Mary Amos, $25
Jim Reynolds, in honor of Globe Gazette current and former photographers, $50
Bette Hejlik, in loving memory of my husband Arnold Hejlik, $100
Anonymous, in memory of my guardian angel, $50
Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3.4 million have been donated to help North Iowa families in need of a little cheer for the holidays.
This year’s goal is $125,000.
The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.
Donations can be mailed to Christmas Cheer Fund P.O. Box 271, Mason City, IA 50402-0271, or placed in the Globe Gazette office drop-box at 300 N. Washington Ave. in Mason City.
