We're at $75K: Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 17

Duane and Robin Tabbert, Merry Christmas!, $100

Charles and Nancy Conroy, $50

James and Terri Patchen, $30

Jim Knutson, in honor of all Vietnam Veterans, $25

Anonymous, in memory of Terry Joe Knutson - we love you, $25

Sharon Raymond, in memory of Dan Raymond, $100

Steve and BJ, Peace to everyone - stay safe, $50

John and Mary Amos, $25

Jim Reynolds, in honor of Globe Gazette current and former photographers, $50

Bette Hejlik, in loving memory of my husband Arnold Hejlik, $100

Anonymous, in memory of my guardian angel, $50

Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3.4 million have been donated to help North Iowa families in need of a little cheer for the holidays.

This year’s goal is $125,000.

The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.