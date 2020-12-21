 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
We're $40K away: Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 21
0 comments
alert top story

We're $40K away: Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 21

{{featured_button_text}}
Cheer Fund

With just days before Christmas, we’re nearly $40,000 away from our Cheer Fund goal. Families are starting to receive your contributions, so please keep giving if you can. There are many in our area who need our help.

TODAY’S TOTAL: $9,680

TO-DATE TOTAL: $85,471.86

TO REACH GOAL: $39,528.14

Tom and Nancy, in memory of Leonard Heizman and Mary Ann Daleske, $50

Dick Young, in memory of Sandy, $50

Grateful for our sweet granddaughters Phalen and Etta. Remembering our sweet grandbabies in heaven Logan and Houston, $50

Somber Ladies Aid, $200

Hobbie and Brenda, $50

Gary and Saundra Nyhus, in memory of our parents, $100

Alyce Bailey, in memory of Dick, $100

Darlene Schneider, in memory of husband Clem Schneider, $25

Cindy Bartusek, $20

John and Sherry Kinney, $100

Darold and Sondra Schleuger, in memory of our loved ones, $100

Karolyn and William Hornung, $25

Barbara and Al Lewerke, in memory of our loved ones, $40

Anonymous, in honor of my piano teacher, $50

Sandra Wolfe, in loving memory of parents Charles and Norma Yuhouse and brother Jim Yuhouse. Miss you all so much, $25

William and Patricia Doble, $100

Nicholas and Debbie Plagge, $100

Robert and Margaret Malek, in honor of Dale Olson, Rick Olson, Marty Olson, Helen Malek and Syl Malek, $50

Lynn and Janet Peters, $35

Ronald Bier, $25

Keith and Jackie Reich, in memory of our parents, $20

Ed Siems, in memory of my wife Jo, $50

Steven Forland, $25

John and Myra Bowman, $100

Denny and Judy Brumm, in loving memory of our daughter Tammy, $50

Dan and Vicki Jackson, in memory of loved ones, $40

Knights of Columbus Cncl 13314, $200

Paul and Barbara MacGregor, $1,000

Larry and Donna Gray, in loving memory of Harold and Ruth Gray, Denny Gray and Tom and Myrtle Helling, $100

Garry and Diane Miller, in loving memory of Ed and Helen Miller and Cliff and Esther Wilson, $50

The Sewell family, in honor of all essential workers - thank you!, $1,000

Glenn and Mary Sorbo, $50

Carol Kress, $100

Gary and Bonnie Younge, in memory of Margaret and Luther Younge, $25

Gary and Bonnie Younge, in memory of Edith and Frank Poohl, $25

William and Denise Martin, in memory of loved ones, $50

Brad and Pat Fairbanks, $50

Donna and Doug Tiedeman, in memory of loved ones, $25

Russ Elliott, in memory of my parents Harold and Della Elliott, $50

Their family, in memory of Lester and Helen Meske, $40

In memory of Allen, Martha and Leroy, $20

In loving memory of Orvis Sedars, Roma Sedars, Jo Sedars and Gordon Pennington, $100

In memory of Lynne Wisman, Bob Ouverson, Janice Nelson, John Marino and Bob Swanson, $50

Donna Dunbar, in memory of Mike and Jean Dunbar, $25

Leila, Lennon and Magnolia, in memory of our mother Shawn True, $25

Betty Pierson and family, in memory of our loved ones George, Joe and Helen, George and Irene and Shirley and Sandy, $50

Edna Norby, $30

Luann and Glen Hepker, in loving memory of our parents Emiel Engels and Ann and George Briggs, $50

Aaron, Rita and Dirk Charlson, Michael and Carolyn Korth and Aaron and Shelby Korth, $200

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bonnie Estes, in memory of my dad Tony F Servantez - miss you Dad!, $25

Duane and Judy Gudmonson, $25

Knights of Columbus St. Patrick’s Council No 7898, $250

Bill and Carolyn Coe, in honor of our grandchildren, $25

Roger and Carol Roth, $100

Your family, in memory of Dick and Dolores Avise, $100

GROUETTE: A belated thank you

Anonymous, $19

Heartland Asphalt Inc., $1,400

Richard and Susan Johnson, $50

Kramer Hardware Inc., $100

Robert and Mary Williams, $50

Delton and LeAnn Dixon, in loving memory of our grandson Justin Dixon, $100

Tony, Mickey and Patrick Allison, $100

James and Marcia Latham, $25

Mike and Cheryl Flatness, $40

Grace, Matthew and Adam, $60

Anonymous, $71

Anonymous, $30

Mark and Sally, in memory of our parents Floyd and Norma Johnson and Orville and Dolores Stinehart, $100

Your daughter Laura Jane, remembering Dick and Georgia Cahalan, $25

Harold and Sandra Pippert, $100

Joe, Val and Blake Buttweiler, in loving memory of Valerie's mom, Marian Warmka, $25

Gerald and Virginia Cory, $40

Mark and Lynne Scribbins, $500

Robert and Maria Hubbard, $50

James and Karen Jorgensen, $50

Dan and Carla, in memory of our sweet Christmas angel. Never forgotten!, $25

David and Mary Curtis, $50

Marilyn Winton, $100

Debra Martin, $20

Anonymous, $25

Anonymous, $100

E Jandebeur, thinking of all who are grieving, $100

Lowell and Judy Kroneman, in memory of passed loved ones, $50

Luverne and Mary Ann Schmidt, $50

Blance Chizek, in memory of Bill Chizek and Formanek and Chizek families, $25

Shirley Otten, in memory of loved ones, $30

Anonymous, $100

Golden Grain Energy LLC, $50

Christopher Suntken, for loved ones, past and present, $25

Curtis and Nana Klouse, in memory of Kevin, $100

Steven and Wanda Fistler, in memory of our parents, $50

Leo Chisholm Insurance, $100

Mark and Linda Rahm, in loving memory of our missed loved ones, Linda's father Earl Shanks, Mark's mother Sondra and sister and brother Kathryn Jo and Joseph Jr. Rahm, $100

Robert and Carolyn Wenzel, in memory of loved ones, $50

Amy Nesbit, $25

Tim and Bev Weber, $100

Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3.4 million have been donated to help North Iowa families in need of a little cheer for the holidays.

This year’s goal is $125,000.

The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.

Donations can be mailed to Christmas Cheer Fund P.O. Box 271, Mason City, IA 50402-0271, or placed in the Globe Gazette office drop-box at 300 N. Washington Ave. in Mason City.

COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Relief bill 'insignificant' for many Americans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News