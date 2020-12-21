We're $40K away: Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 21

With just days before Christmas, we’re nearly $40,000 away from our Cheer Fund goal. Families are starting to receive your contributions, so please keep giving if you can. There are many in our area who need our help.
TODAY’S TOTAL: $9,680
TO-DATE TOTAL: $85,471.86
TO REACH GOAL: $39,528.14
Tom and Nancy, in memory of Leonard Heizman and Mary Ann Daleske, $50
Dick Young, in memory of Sandy, $50
Grateful for our sweet granddaughters Phalen and Etta. Remembering our sweet grandbabies in heaven Logan and Houston, $50
Somber Ladies Aid, $200
Hobbie and Brenda, $50
Gary and Saundra Nyhus, in memory of our parents, $100
Alyce Bailey, in memory of Dick, $100
Darlene Schneider, in memory of husband Clem Schneider, $25
Cindy Bartusek, $20
John and Sherry Kinney, $100
Darold and Sondra Schleuger, in memory of our loved ones, $100
Karolyn and William Hornung, $25
Barbara and Al Lewerke, in memory of our loved ones, $40
Anonymous, in honor of my piano teacher, $50
Sandra Wolfe, in loving memory of parents Charles and Norma Yuhouse and brother Jim Yuhouse. Miss you all so much, $25
William and Patricia Doble, $100
Nicholas and Debbie Plagge, $100
Robert and Margaret Malek, in honor of Dale Olson, Rick Olson, Marty Olson, Helen Malek and Syl Malek, $50
Lynn and Janet Peters, $35
Ronald Bier, $25
Keith and Jackie Reich, in memory of our parents, $20
Ed Siems, in memory of my wife Jo, $50
Steven Forland, $25
John and Myra Bowman, $100
Denny and Judy Brumm, in loving memory of our daughter Tammy, $50
Dan and Vicki Jackson, in memory of loved ones, $40
Knights of Columbus Cncl 13314, $200
Paul and Barbara MacGregor, $1,000
Larry and Donna Gray, in loving memory of Harold and Ruth Gray, Denny Gray and Tom and Myrtle Helling, $100
Garry and Diane Miller, in loving memory of Ed and Helen Miller and Cliff and Esther Wilson, $50
The Sewell family, in honor of all essential workers - thank you!, $1,000
Glenn and Mary Sorbo, $50
Carol Kress, $100
Gary and Bonnie Younge, in memory of Margaret and Luther Younge, $25
Gary and Bonnie Younge, in memory of Edith and Frank Poohl, $25
William and Denise Martin, in memory of loved ones, $50
Brad and Pat Fairbanks, $50
Donna and Doug Tiedeman, in memory of loved ones, $25
Russ Elliott, in memory of my parents Harold and Della Elliott, $50
Their family, in memory of Lester and Helen Meske, $40
In memory of Allen, Martha and Leroy, $20
In loving memory of Orvis Sedars, Roma Sedars, Jo Sedars and Gordon Pennington, $100
In memory of Lynne Wisman, Bob Ouverson, Janice Nelson, John Marino and Bob Swanson, $50
Donna Dunbar, in memory of Mike and Jean Dunbar, $25
Leila, Lennon and Magnolia, in memory of our mother Shawn True, $25
Betty Pierson and family, in memory of our loved ones George, Joe and Helen, George and Irene and Shirley and Sandy, $50
Edna Norby, $30
Luann and Glen Hepker, in loving memory of our parents Emiel Engels and Ann and George Briggs, $50
Aaron, Rita and Dirk Charlson, Michael and Carolyn Korth and Aaron and Shelby Korth, $200
Support Local Journalism
Bonnie Estes, in memory of my dad Tony F Servantez - miss you Dad!, $25
Duane and Judy Gudmonson, $25
Knights of Columbus St. Patrick’s Council No 7898, $250
Bill and Carolyn Coe, in honor of our grandchildren, $25
Roger and Carol Roth, $100
Your family, in memory of Dick and Dolores Avise, $100
Anonymous, $19
Heartland Asphalt Inc., $1,400
Richard and Susan Johnson, $50
Kramer Hardware Inc., $100
Robert and Mary Williams, $50
Delton and LeAnn Dixon, in loving memory of our grandson Justin Dixon, $100
Tony, Mickey and Patrick Allison, $100
James and Marcia Latham, $25
Mike and Cheryl Flatness, $40
Grace, Matthew and Adam, $60
Anonymous, $71
Anonymous, $30
Mark and Sally, in memory of our parents Floyd and Norma Johnson and Orville and Dolores Stinehart, $100
Your daughter Laura Jane, remembering Dick and Georgia Cahalan, $25
Harold and Sandra Pippert, $100
Joe, Val and Blake Buttweiler, in loving memory of Valerie's mom, Marian Warmka, $25
Gerald and Virginia Cory, $40
Mark and Lynne Scribbins, $500
Robert and Maria Hubbard, $50
James and Karen Jorgensen, $50
Dan and Carla, in memory of our sweet Christmas angel. Never forgotten!, $25
David and Mary Curtis, $50
Marilyn Winton, $100
Debra Martin, $20
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $100
E Jandebeur, thinking of all who are grieving, $100
Lowell and Judy Kroneman, in memory of passed loved ones, $50
Luverne and Mary Ann Schmidt, $50
Blance Chizek, in memory of Bill Chizek and Formanek and Chizek families, $25
Shirley Otten, in memory of loved ones, $30
Anonymous, $100
Golden Grain Energy LLC, $50
Christopher Suntken, for loved ones, past and present, $25
Curtis and Nana Klouse, in memory of Kevin, $100
Steven and Wanda Fistler, in memory of our parents, $50
Leo Chisholm Insurance, $100
Mark and Linda Rahm, in loving memory of our missed loved ones, Linda's father Earl Shanks, Mark's mother Sondra and sister and brother Kathryn Jo and Joseph Jr. Rahm, $100
Robert and Carolyn Wenzel, in memory of loved ones, $50
Amy Nesbit, $25
Tim and Bev Weber, $100
Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3.4 million have been donated to help North Iowa families in need of a little cheer for the holidays.
This year’s goal is $125,000.
The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.
Donations can be mailed to Christmas Cheer Fund P.O. Box 271, Mason City, IA 50402-0271, or placed in the Globe Gazette office drop-box at 300 N. Washington Ave. in Mason City.
dec 26 1950.jpg
Dec 24 2004.jpg
dec 10 1977 musical gift.jpg
dec 27 1948 christmas lights.jpg
dec 14 1932 christmas tree ad.jpg
dec 14 1931.jpg
dec 18 1936 christmas carols.jpg
dec 8 1930 90s nostalgia as in 1890s.jpg
dec 20 1930 christmas cub-gazette.jpg
dec 23 1944.jpg
dec 21 1939 christmas wwii.jpg
dec 4 1932 christmas.jpg
dec 24 1936.jpg
dec 12 1932.jpg
dec 24 1940 christmas cheer.jpg
dec 25 1941 christmas charity.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!