We're $34K away: Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 23
We're $34K away: Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 23

Cheer Fund

We're more than $30,000 from our Christmas Cheer Fund goal. Let's make a New Year's resolution to exceed it. Families are receiving your contributions, so please keep giving if you can. The more you give, the more we can help the many in our area who need it.

TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,505

TO-DATE TOTAL: $90,876.86

TO REACH GOAL: $34,123.14

Merry Christmas from The Women of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Rockwell Iowa, $100

James and Jean Wright, $50

Bruce and Sandy Davison, in loving memory of Carla Kohler, $100

Randy and Diane Fischels, in honor of a great team of leaders: Ben, Beau, Craig, Jeannette, John, Kathy, Marc, Paula and Sara, $150

Roxanne and Brad Burns, in memory of Francis, $100

In memory of Norma and Floyd Johnson and Dr. James Y Hendricks, $500

Tom and Rhonda True, $50

Tim and Barb Moreau, $50

Lincoln Intermediate Staff, $410

Kevin Dolphin CPA, $200

Daryl and Myrna Jakoubek, in memory of loved ones, $25

Anonymous, $300

Tom and Sue Nystrom, in loving memory of family and friends gone before us, $100

Anonymous, $20

Gary and Carolyn Mott, Merry Christmas, $100

Anonymous, $10

John and Katherene Anderegg, $50

Gramma Mary and Gramma Vicky, in memory of Destiny Hjelmgren, $50

Michael and Jesse Nesset, $300

Roger Poole, $25

Christmas Cheer Fund returns with online applications

Judy Bohn, in memory of my parents, $50

Dorothy Baumgartner, $50

J E, in memory of N E, $50

Barbara Best, in memory of Bob and Joe Best, $100

Gene and Dawn Beller, $50

Donald and Sandra Christ, $50

Anonymous, in memory of loved ones, $25

Gerald and Elise Meier, $50

Blessings for all, $20

Nancey Guhl, Mary Lou Hoffman, Larry and Claudette Mix and Joleen Jensen Wheeler, for our parents Ray and Clara Mix, John Guhl, Alan Patro, Louis Hoffman and Peter Jensen, $25

In honor of Steve and Vicki Wolfe family, $100

Erin Henderson, $20

In memory of Bob and Joan Klemesrud, $100

Bob and Nancy Klemesrud, in memory of our parents, $50

Laura Olander, $50

Emmanuel North American Lutheran Church Women, $100

David and Lori Ricken, in loving memory of William "Bill" Kasik, $150

Patricia Schultz, $50

Knights of Columbus Mason City Council 1006, $200

Jennifer and Russell Overbeck, $100

Jim and Jane Ollenburg, $100

Mason City River City Sunrise Rotary, $300

Ronald Gettman, in memory of the Gettman family and all our loved ones, $25

GROUETTE: A belated thank you

Jeff and Jean Bergo, $75

Robert and Toni Erickson, $100

John and Phyllis Combs, in honor of Ann, $25

John and Phyllis Combs, in honor of Doug and Linda, $50

Carol Boyle, in memory of Terry Boyle, deceased members of Ray Van Zile family, deceased members of Pat Boyle family and Dave and Colleen Boyle, $500

In memory of Martha Grace Dallas, $50

Zach Sheldon, in memory of his cousin Ezra Sheldon, $100

Todd Sheldon and Shannon Anderson, in memory of our nephew Ezra Sheldon, $100

Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3.4 million have been donated to help North Iowa families in need of a little cheer for the holidays.

This year’s goal is $125,000.

The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.

Donations can be mailed to Christmas Cheer Fund P.O. Box 271, Mason City, IA 50402-0271, or placed in the Globe Gazette office drop-box at 300 N. Washington Ave. in Mason City.

