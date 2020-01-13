Weld: Trump should be removed from office

Bill Weld remembers watching the Republican presidential debates, in 2015, and thinking businessman Donald Trump was the most refreshing candidate on stage.

“There were a lot of people in the country who felt they had been left behind somehow, overlooked somehow,” Weld said in an interview Friday morning. “I, of all people, agree there are a lot of people who have been left behind.”

But his sympathy for Trump voters ends there. Weld, a 74-year-old Republican who served as governor of Massachusetts from 1991 to 1997, is now running for president to take on the man “bent on dismantling our democratic institutions.”

“I worked years ago on the Nixon impeachment, back in the ‘70s, and actually wrote the legal memorandum for what constitutes grounds for impeachment and removal of the president,” Weld said. “Mr. Trump’s conduct is a classic case for removal.”

Weld’s odds are improbable. Surveys show around 90% of Republicans approve of Trump’s performance in office. Polls show Weld winning between 1% and 5% of likely Republican primary voters.

But Weld emphasized how Washington politics can change in an instant. Nixon won the 1972 election in a 49-state landslide. Just 18 months before his resignation, his approval rating was just south of 70%.