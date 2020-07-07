Wednesday nights at Willowbrook: Junque in the Trunk a hit

If you’re looking to change up your Wednesday night routine, look no further than the Junque in the Trunk event at Willowbrook Mall.
For the past three summers, the Willowbrook Mall hosts the event every Wednesday night from 5 p.m. to sunset. Junque in the Trunk gives ordinary community members a chance to sell a variety of items right out of the trunks of their vehicles.
“It’s just fun how many different kinds of people are out here,” Anne Flagge said. “You’ve got your vendors and then all kinds of people who just thought this would be a great way to do a rummage sale instead of having people come to their house.”
Flagge came to Wednesday’s event armed with tablecloths hanging on drying racks. She had a smile on her face and was looking to get rid of her tablecloths after she realized that she had 28 sitting at home.
People like Flagge are exactly the kind of people who event organizer Glenys Schloemer was hoping to see when she started it a few summers ago. After a friend told her about a similar event down in Florida, Schloemer thought it would be a great thing for her to try in Mason City.
“This year has been better,” Schloemer said. “Of course every year that we keep going, every year is going to be better. People are getting to know what it is.”
In order to participate and sell as a vendor, community members just need to show up and pay $10 for a spot on the day of the event. Or, you could come as a buyer and look to purchase from the wide selections of items there.
Schloemer chose Willowbrook Mall as the place to hold the event because she works part-time as an event organizer for the mall.
Schloemer says she has seen all kinds of unique things over the years. One person who had no shortage of different stuff is Garner native Ricky Winger.
Winger, sporting a big gray beard and overalls, had a truck and trailer full of junk that ranged from jumper cables and cabinets, to buoys and dog kennels.
“I buy some at the yard sales, garage sales,” Winger said. “Find stuff in the garbage or the dumpsters. Wherever I can get it, I’ll get it.”
Winger’s approach is a little more unorthodox than that of Pat McHenry’s. McHenry, a die-caster, had an organized table set up with Hot Wheels and Star Wars memorabilia. He travels around to different communities and keeps an eye out for broken things on curbs. He compares himself to a modern-day Robin Hood.
“Sure there might be a broken leg, but I fix things and then I return it back to the community,” McHenry said. “But I don’t price gouge because I just want to be able to know that it’s getting a second chance instead of going to the landfill.”
On Wednesday there were close to 15 community members selling items at the mall. With the COVID-19 pandemic going on, many weren’t concerned with the virus, as the event is small and held outdoors.
Tonya Obermire was selling dry nail polish and says that she works in a dental office. She deals with COVID-19 every day and brought her mask to the mall just in case.
“This is an open air concept to me,” Obermire said. “It’s not as busy as like a Des Moines Farmer’s Market, where people are shoulder-to-shoulder. We’re out in the outside and if people do feel unsafe they can wear a mask and still come, or choose not to come at all.”
Despite the virus, many community members say the event has been great so far. McHenry says he hopes the event gets bigger in the coming weeks.
“With summer kind of flopping with everything, amusement parks and things like that, this is kind of a nice stress relief,” McHenry said. “You can actually get out and do something as a community. You can get out and meet people.”
Junque in the Trunk (1).jpg
Junque in the Trunk - Flagge
Junque in the Trunk (3).jpg
Junque in the Trunk - bikes
Junque in the Trunk (5).jpg
Junque in the Trunk (6).jpg
Junque in the Trunk (7).jpg
Junque in the Trunk - Obermire
Junque in the Trunk (9).jpg
Junque in the Trunk (10).jpg
Junque in the Trunk (11).jpg
Junque in the Trunk - Winger
Junque in the Trunk - Winger 2
Junque in the Trunk (14).jpg
Junque in the Trunk (15).jpg
Junque in the Trunk (16).jpg
Junque in the Trunk (17).jpg
Junque in the Trunk (18).jpg
