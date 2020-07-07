Wednesday nights at Willowbrook: Junque in the Trunk a hit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you’re looking to change up your Wednesday night routine, look no further than the Junque in the Trunk event at Willowbrook Mall.

For the past three summers, the Willowbrook Mall hosts the event every Wednesday night from 5 p.m. to sunset. Junque in the Trunk gives ordinary community members a chance to sell a variety of items right out of the trunks of their vehicles.

“It’s just fun how many different kinds of people are out here,” Anne Flagge said. “You’ve got your vendors and then all kinds of people who just thought this would be a great way to do a rummage sale instead of having people come to their house.”

Flagge came to Wednesday’s event armed with tablecloths hanging on drying racks. She had a smile on her face and was looking to get rid of her tablecloths after she realized that she had 28 sitting at home.

People like Flagge are exactly the kind of people who event organizer Glenys Schloemer was hoping to see when she started it a few summers ago. After a friend told her about a similar event down in Florida, Schloemer thought it would be a great thing for her to try in Mason City.