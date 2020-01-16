Weather Update: Wind Chill Advisory today, winter storm tomorrow

Cerro Gordo is among a number of Iowa counties under a Wind Chill Advisory today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect this weekend.

The Mason City area, along with much of the rest of North Iowa, can expect windchill values between 20 and 25 below during the day, and windchill as low as 10 below tonight.

Come Friday, northern and central Iowa will face the brunt of that infamous approaching storm.

Snow in Mason City is expected to begin mainly after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. But patchy blowing snow will have also picked up by 9 a.m.

Windchill values could be as low as -10, and wind speeds throughout the day will range from 13 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

The worst of the storm will be Friday afternoon into the late evening. Come evening, the snow could possibly mix with freezing rain, becoming all snow again by 3 a.m.

Friday snowfall is now estimated to be between 3 and 5 inches, followed by another inch in the evening.