Weather Update: Bitter cold Thursday, winter storm approaching Friday

Cerro Gordo is among a number of Iowa counties under a Hazardous Weather Outlook this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Mason City area, along with much of the rest of North Iowa, can expect windchill values between 15 and 25 below.

Come Friday, northern and central Iowa will face the brunt of the approaching winter storm.

The Mason City area is now slated to receive 6 to 8 inches of snow.

The same goes for Estherville, Decorah, Waterloo, Fort Dodge, Ames and Marshalltown.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Much of the rest of the state can expect 4 to 6 inches of snow, including Sheldon, Sioux City, Des Moines, Lamoni, Cedar Falls and Dubuque.

The southwestern and southeastern tips of the state will have the lightest snowfall, with Council Bluffs and Keokuk expecting 2 to 3 inches.

The worst of the storm will be Friday afternoon into the late evening.

Bitterly cold temperatures with wind chills between 15 and 25 below are expected to follow through Sunday.

Check weather and travel conditions before hitting the road this weekend by dialing 511 or visiting iowadot.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.