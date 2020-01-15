You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Weather Update: Bitter cold Thursday, winter storm approaching Friday
0 comments
alert top story

Weather Update: Bitter cold Thursday, winter storm approaching Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

Cerro Gordo is among a number of Iowa counties under a Hazardous Weather Outlook this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Mason City area, along with much of the rest of North Iowa, can expect windchill values between 15 and 25 below.

Come Friday, northern and central Iowa will face the brunt of the approaching winter storm.

The Mason City area is now slated to receive 6 to 8 inches of snow.

The same goes for Estherville, Decorah, Waterloo, Fort Dodge, Ames and Marshalltown.

Much of the rest of the state can expect 4 to 6 inches of snow, including Sheldon, Sioux City, Des Moines, Lamoni, Cedar Falls and Dubuque.

The southwestern and southeastern tips of the state will have the lightest snowfall, with Council Bluffs and Keokuk expecting 2 to 3 inches.

Friday storm

The worst of the storm will be Friday afternoon into the late evening.

Bitterly cold temperatures with wind chills between 15 and 25 below are expected to follow through Sunday.

Check weather and travel conditions before hitting the road this weekend by dialing 511 or visiting iowadot.gov.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Miller-Meeks raises $260,000

Miller-Meeks raises $260,000

Miller-Meeks, a physician from Ottumwa, also serves in the Iowa Legislature, which convened Monday for its 2020 session.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News