Weather Outlook: Freezing drizzle Wednesday, strong winter storm Friday

Cerro Gordo is among a number of Iowa counties under a Hazardous Weather Outlook this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Mason City area can expect "patchy snow and freezing drizzle" Wednesday morning before 8 a.m. The day's high is slated at about 24 degrees by 9 a.m., which will then fall and hover around 14 throughout the rest of the day. Wind chill will be -5, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Later this week, north and northeast Iowa will face the brunt of a strong winter storm sweeping over the entire state.

According to the National Weather Service, while exact amounts remain uncertain for now, the north-northeast portion of the state could receive 5 or more inches of snow.

Much of the rest of the state will receive moderate amounts of snow, with southwestern Iowa getting the lightest impact.

This weekend, colder temperatures with wind chills between 10 and 20 below are possible during the early mornings.

Think twice about hitting the road this weekend, and check weather and travel conditions before you do.

