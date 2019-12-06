Cherish Sunday's warm weather while it lasts — the days following will be much colder, according to the National Weather Service.
This weekend, NWS forecasts Mason City to reach a high of 39 Saturday and Sunday, with winds ranging from 6 to 15 mph and potential gusts of up to 25 mph.
In other words, it should be a good weekend to head to the park, take a hike, or walk the dog.
But by Monday night and into Tuesday, that will change. A chance of snow hovers over Mason City Monday evening and temperatures will reach single digits, with a low of 2 degrees.
Though rare, the drastic drop in temperature and the current damp soil could bring together the right conditions for a cryoseism, otherwise known as a "frost quake."
The high for both Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, is 10 degrees and the anticipated low for Wednesday evening is -6 degrees, so keep those mittens and warm drinks on standby.
Check globegazette.com/weather for weather forecast updates and current conditions.
Sunday's Highs or Wednesday's Lows?— NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) December 6, 2019
Respond with a GIF... pic.twitter.com/hkKrEypvsy
Fareway
