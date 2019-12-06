{{featured_button_text}}
nws collage.jpg

Cherish Sunday's warm weather while it lasts — the days following will be much colder, according to the National Weather Service.

This weekend, NWS forecasts Mason City to reach a high of 39 Saturday and Sunday, with winds ranging from 6 to 15 mph and potential gusts of up to 25 mph. 

In other words, it should be a good weekend to head to the park, take a hike, or walk the dog.

nws sunday highs.png

But by Monday night and into Tuesday, that will change. A chance of snow hovers over Mason City Monday evening and temperatures will reach single digits, with a low of 2 degrees. 

Though rare, the drastic drop in temperature and the current damp soil could bring together the right conditions for a cryoseism, otherwise known as a "frost quake." 

Ever experienced a cryoseism?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The high for both Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, is 10 degrees and the anticipated low for Wednesday evening is -6 degrees, so keep those mittens and warm drinks on standby.

nws wed lows.png

Check globegazette.com/weather for weather forecast updates and current conditions.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments