We want to hear your stories of loss

The Globe Gazette is working on a series of stories examining the leading causes of death in North Iowa – over the last 20 years and more recently.

We'll look at how North Iowa compares with the rest of the nation, and where it doesn't. Using numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and interviews with local medical professionals, we will explore the impact of losing loved ones to disease and other causes.

And we want your help.

If you lost a loved one to cancer, heart disease, COVID or some other cause in recent years, we want to hear your story. Contact Globe Gazette reporter Abby Koch at (641) 421-0543 or abby.koch@globegazette.com and share your personal experience.