‘We’re not going to let you hijack our message,’ black Iowa lawmakers to violent protesters

The protests happened throughout the weekend and across the state --- including in Des Moines, Davenport, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Sioux City --- as demonstrators expressed their anger at the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for almost 9 minutes. More protests were expected Monday night in Des Moines.

Reynolds said she wants protesters to know their message has been heard, and that state leaders must work to “implement systemic change.”

“We want to be a part of that. We want to help drive that,” Reynolds said of her administration. “It’s going to be uncomfortable. I’ve not walked in your shoes. I don’t know what you’ve experienced. Help me understand what you’ve experienced and what we’re doing wrong so that we can get rid of those injustices and continue to lift everybody and give everybody the chance to be successful. This is a land of opportunity, and we need everybody to be able to have that same opportunity.”

Reynolds began the press conference by calling on Iowans to be united in grief and anger over Floyd’s death and in solidarity with the peaceful protesters.

She also said that violence is not the answer to this or any problem.