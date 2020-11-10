'We are grateful': Mason City family gets new Habitat home

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa celebrated the completion of another Habitat house in North Iowa.

A private gathering was held Thursday at the new home, 107 15th St. NW, of Cory and Candice Jennings and their three children in Mason City.

The Rev. Kevin Jones, pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, blessed the home and prayed with the family as they began their next chapter as homeowners.

“Through multiple medical obstacles, this family’s goal of homeownership has never wavered,” said Melissa Schoneberg, Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa executive director. “Candice and Cory are so dedicated to their family. This is just one way they can take care of each other and set themselves up for success in a world full of uncertainties.”

The Jennings family completed their required hours of “sweat equity” working at the ReStore, helping in the office, mowing lots, landscaping and on various construction tasks on their future home.

They are excited to move into their new home this weekend. Candice works at MercyOne and their three children range from 9 to 13 years old. Cory, who has cancer, has been in need of a one-level accessible home such as this one.