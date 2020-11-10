'We are grateful': Mason City family gets new Habitat home

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa celebrated the completion of another Habitat house in North Iowa.
A private gathering was held Thursday at the new home, 107 15th St. NW, of Cory and Candice Jennings and their three children in Mason City.
The Rev. Kevin Jones, pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, blessed the home and prayed with the family as they began their next chapter as homeowners.
“Through multiple medical obstacles, this family’s goal of homeownership has never wavered,” said Melissa Schoneberg, Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa executive director. “Candice and Cory are so dedicated to their family. This is just one way they can take care of each other and set themselves up for success in a world full of uncertainties.”
The Jennings family completed their required hours of “sweat equity” working at the ReStore, helping in the office, mowing lots, landscaping and on various construction tasks on their future home.
They are excited to move into their new home this weekend. Candice works at MercyOne and their three children range from 9 to 13 years old. Cory, who has cancer, has been in need of a one-level accessible home such as this one.
“We are grateful…very grateful and so appreciative,” Cory Jennings said.
Habitat for Humanity serves local residents who are in need of safe and affordable housing but unable to qualify for a traditional bank loan.
The organization raises the money needed to build the houses, and then provides low-interest loans to qualified applicants with affordable monthly payments spread out over 30- to 35-year terms.
The houses are primarily built by volunteers, along with the future homeowners, in order to keep the purchase cost affordable for the families. The low monthly payments that Habitat receives, makes up about 10% of their budget and goes into the “Fund for Humanity” to help to build future homes.
Habitat volunteers and staff plan are currently renovating a home in Mason City and plan to begin another new construction homeownership project in the city next spring.
Habitat also has a home repair program and installs aluminum modular ramps throughout its six-county service area.
To inquire about volunteering, make a donation, apply for housing assistance or get more information about Habitat for Humanity or the ReStore, call 641-424-8978 or visit the website at www.habitatnci.org.
