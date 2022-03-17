Waylon Brown files nomination papers for Senate in newly redistricted district

Iowa Senate Assistant Majority Leader Waylon Brown, R-Osage, filed election nomination papers with the Secretary of State’s office on March 16.

“I am proud to announce that I filed for re-election today, placing my name on the ballot in November,” Brown said. “I’m eager to continue advocating for more tax relief, lessening regulatory burdens, and addressing the workforce shortage.

“The issues of rural Iowans are important to me, and I will keep fighting for our freedoms. Iowans deserve to live and work without government getting in their way. I’ll continue making our tax code more competitive and drawing workers and businesses to our state. I’m excited to connect with Iowans from Senate District 30 in the upcoming months and discuss how we can better our state.”

According to the press release, Brown was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2016. Currently, he serves as the chair of the Transportation Standing Committee and the Administrative Rules Review Statutory Committee. He also sits on the Commerce, Rules and Administration, State Government, and Ways and Means standing committees.

After the passage of the new redistricting maps and effective with elections in 2022, Senate District 30 will include Mitchell, Worth, and Cerro Gordo counties, as well as part of Floyd County.

According to the press release, Brown is a proud husband and father of two children. He is an active member of his community, having served as a former member of the Mitchell County Farm Bureau Board, and the St. Ansgar Planning and Zoning Board. Brown owns a construction company and farms in Worth and Mitchell counties.

