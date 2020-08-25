Water main work to begin in Mason City on Aug. 31

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Any Mason City residents in the northeast portion of town shouldn't immediately worry if they notice slight discoloration in their water in the coming weeks.

According to a press release on Tuesday afternoon from the city's water supply division, workers will be flushing water mains in "all areas East of Federal Avenue and North of Highway 122."

The work is set to begin on Monday and will continue until Sept. 14.

The release sent out from Nancy Alexander, an administrative assistant from the city's engineering department, notes that "Water customers may notice some discoloration of the water after the mains have been flushed, however, the water is safe to drink."

That said, the release does urge caution when washing clothing because "discolored water may cause staining."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

