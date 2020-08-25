 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Water main work to begin in Mason City on Aug. 31
0 comments
topical alert top story

Water main work to begin in Mason City on Aug. 31

{{featured_button_text}}

Any Mason City residents in the northeast portion of town shouldn't immediately worry if they notice slight discoloration in their water in the coming weeks. 

According to a press release on Tuesday afternoon from the city's water supply division, workers will be flushing water mains in "all areas East of Federal Avenue and North of Highway 122."

The work is set to begin on Monday and will continue until Sept. 14. 

The release sent out from Nancy Alexander, an administrative assistant from the city's engineering department, notes that "Water customers may notice some discoloration of the water after the mains have been flushed, however, the water is safe to drink."

That said, the release does urge caution when washing clothing because "discolored water may cause staining."

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

ICYMI: Stories from the weekend

Catch up on the stories from this weekend you might have missed:

Reynolds seeks USDA disaster aid for 57 Iowa counties
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

Reynolds seeks USDA disaster aid for 57 Iowa counties

  • Rod Boshart Gazette Des Moines Bureau
  • Updated
  • 0

The federal agricultural designation, which is in addition to the presidential disaster designation Reynolds has requested, would allow Iowa producers to access U.S. Department of Agriculture disaster programs, her office said.

Iowa jobless claims below 84,000
Local
alert top story

Iowa jobless claims below 84,000

  • By Rod Boshart, The Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

Initial claims for unemployment benefits in Iowa rose slightly last week, but overall the number of Iowans requesting jobless assistance remained below 84,000.

Mason City weblogo

Mason City

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: August 26th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News