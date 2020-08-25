Water main work to begin in Mason City on Aug. 31

Any Mason City residents in the northeast portion of town shouldn't immediately worry if they notice slight discoloration in their water in the coming weeks.
According to a press release on Tuesday afternoon from the city's water supply division, workers will be flushing water mains in "all areas East of Federal Avenue and North of Highway 122."
The work is set to begin on Monday and will continue until Sept. 14.
The release sent out from Nancy Alexander, an administrative assistant from the city's engineering department, notes that "Water customers may notice some discoloration of the water after the mains have been flushed, however, the water is safe to drink."
That said, the release does urge caution when washing clothing because "discolored water may cause staining."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Catch up on the stories from this weekend you might have missed:
A staple in the fields of prairie restoration, pollinator conservation, and entomology is the monarch butterfly.
"My grandmother was both a woman of her times and a woman far ahead of even our times."
"I’ll bet everyone in Mason City has made use of the drive-up mailbox just to the north of the post office building in downtown Mason City."
Pollsters have sent mixed messages about Iowans’ approval of how Gov. Kim Reynolds has managed the new coronavirus pandemic.
With a small sliver of the moon visible to the west, riders awaited the top of the hour to take off on the Moonlight Bike Ride in Mason City.
Back in the days when as many 2.7 million pay phones dotted the American landscape, this stalwart of Rockwell had functionality. It was needed.
Derecho’s sudden explosion made it difficult to forecast and respond to, expert and local official say
The speed with which a devastating storm turned severe and tore through Iowa nearly two weeks ago made it difficult for local government to more rapidly respond to residents’ needs once the storm passed, a local leader said Friday.
The $2.2 million project is scheduled to be completed by mid-June 2021.
Elsewhere in North Iowa, through the end of June, unemployment was near 7.9% in Worth and 10.1% for Winnebago.
The federal agricultural designation, which is in addition to the presidential disaster designation Reynolds has requested, would allow Iowa producers to access U.S. Department of Agriculture disaster programs, her office said.
A White House coronavirus task force has issued new recommendations for Iowa to mandate face masks and to close bars in the state’s largest cities to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. So far, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hasn’t acted on them.
Initial claims for unemployment benefits in Iowa rose slightly last week, but overall the number of Iowans requesting jobless assistance remained below 84,000.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!