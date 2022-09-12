 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Water main flushing in northeast Mason City on Sept. 19

Mason City Water Works (copy)

Mason City Water Works building on 13th Street Northeast.

The City of Mason City Water Supply Division will be flushing water mains starting Monday, Sept. 19.

The water mains that will be flushed will happen in the northeast quadrant of town, which includes all areas east of Federal Avenue and north of Highway 122. The flush will be from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.

According to a press release, water customers may notice some discoloration of the water after the mains have been flushed, however, the water is safe to drink. Caution should be used when washing clothing because discolored water may cause staining.

The public is asked not park near or across from fire hydrants during this period of time. If citizens have questions, call the Water Supply Division at 641-421-3685.

