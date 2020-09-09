Water main flushing begins in southwest Mason City Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mason City residents in the southwest portion of the city shouldn't immediately worry if they notice some discoloration in their water in the coming weeks.

The Mason City Water Division announced Wednesday in a press release that workers will be flushing water mains in “all areas west of Federal Avenue and south of Highway 122.”

The work is set to begin on Friday and will continue through Friday, Sept. 25.

The release sent by Nancy Alexander, an administrative assistant in the city's engineering department, states that "Water customers may notice some discoloration of the water after the mains have been flushed; however, the water is safe to drink."

That said, the release does urge caution when washing clothing because "discolored water may cause staining."

The public is asked not to park near or across from fire hydrants during this period of time.

For questions, call the Water Supply Division at 641-421-3685.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.