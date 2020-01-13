Watch where you park, Mason City: Alternate side ordinance is in effect

Odd days means odd side of the street, even means even; it's time to remember that.

Alternate Side Parking Ordinance and Emergency Snow Route will take effect in Mason City at 7 p.m. (Monday) and will remain in effect until further notice.

Here's what that means:

• Parking in permitted on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days of the month.

• Parking is permitted on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days of the month.

• People moving their vehicle(s) from one side of the street to the other side must do it between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. the night before.

• On cul-de-sacs bearing consecutive numbers, parking is prohibited according to the schedule for the street to which it connects.

• During alternate side parking, signs prohibiting parking at all times on one entire side of the street will not be enforced.

• Alternate side parking regulations shall have no effect on streets where parking is prohibited on both sides.