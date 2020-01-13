You are the owner of this article.
Watch where you park, Mason City: Alternate side ordinance is in effect
Watch where you park, Mason City: Alternate side ordinance is in effect

Odd days means odd side of the street, even means even; it's time to remember that.

Alternate Side Parking Ordinance and Emergency Snow Route will take effect in Mason City at 7 p.m. (Monday) and will remain in effect until further notice.

A Mason City maintenance truck plows the street in Mason City in February 2019.

Here's what that means:

• Parking in permitted on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days of the month.

• Parking is permitted on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days of the month.

• People moving their vehicle(s) from one side of the street to the other side must do it between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. the night before.

• On cul-de-sacs bearing consecutive numbers, parking is prohibited according to the schedule for the street to which it connects.

• During alternate side parking, signs prohibiting parking at all times on one entire side of the street will not be enforced.

• Alternate side parking regulations shall have no effect on streets where parking is prohibited on both sides.

• The Emergency Snow Route, which includes First Street Northwest from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue will be in effect at this time. No parking is allowed on the First Street Northwest portion of the route.

• Alternate side parking regulations do not apply to U.S. Highway 122 and U.S. Highway 65 south of Eighth Street South and north of Fifth Street North, nor to the business district. Business district is defined as the area bounded by and including all streets between Connecticut Avenue on the east, Jefferson Avenue on the west, Fourth Street South on the south, and Fifth Street North on the north. (Exception: Parking shall be permitted within 100 feet of the main entrance of a commercial business location on the side adjacent to the building during regular business hours.)

