Back in 2009, two California professors dreamed up the idea of installing seesaws at the U.S.-Mexico border so that children from the two countries could play and interact with each other. Ronald Rael, architecture professor at University of California, Berkeley, and Virginia San Fratello, assistant professor at San José State University were the two behind the project.
That dream became a reality on Monday in Sunland Park, Mexico. Check out the Instagram video below to see it in action:
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
View this post on Instagram
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.