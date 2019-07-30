{{featured_button_text}}
Participants test out the cross-border seesaw installed by two California professors.
Back in 2009, two California professors dreamed up the idea of installing seesaws at the U.S.-Mexico border so that children from the two countries could play and interact with each other. Ronald Rael, architecture professor at University of California, Berkeley, and Virginia San Fratello, assistant professor at San José State University were the two behind the project.
 
That dream became a reality on Monday in Sunland Park, Mexico. Check out the Instagram video below to see it in action:

