WATCH NOW: Parade lifts spirits at Good Shepherd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Good Shepherd Health Center residents lined the sidewalk outside of their home on Thursday to visit with their family and friends.

However, as the fear of the spread of COVID-19 looms, especially for nursing home residents, the staff at Good Shepherd had to get creative in how to let them visit safely.

With a single post on its Facebook page, the health center had encouraged dozens of people to show up Thursday and drive their cars parade style around the building to show their love and support to staff and residents who have been unable to receive visitors since the beginning of the pandemic.

With decorated cars and some silly outfits, the paraders did what they could from a safe distance to lift the spirits of the residents, who have been isolated for over 60 days.

Some hung out of the windows with handmade signs to greet their parents and grandparents, others shouted things like "God bless" and "heroes" to health care providers as they as they all waved back in appreciation.

In its Facebook post, Good Shepherd suggested in lieu of a Band Festival this year that this parade be their own version of the annual event. In that light, several cars blared music as they drove, one vehicle playing "Don't worry, be happy" by Bobby McFerrin over the car stereo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0