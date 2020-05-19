WATCH NOW: Mason City High School Senior Awards Ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Globe Gazette is hosting a special free virtual graduation for Mason City High School, offering its seniors one location to celebrate graduation together.

The festivities begin on Tuesday with Mason City High School's Senior Awards Ceremony. You can watch at 6:30 p.m. here:

We'll also continue to upload videos and information about Mason City's graduation on the page, but seniors can also participate.

Seniors may upload photos, list accomplishments, offer a favorite quote, and tell the world about their future plans here:

Family members are welcome to submit profiles on behalf of their graduates, as well. The senior profiles can be shared on social media as well.

The Mason City High School graduation page is sponsored by North Iowa Area Community College, Waldorf University, Mike Moore Shelter Insurance and MercyOne.

Jaci Smith is the editor of the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @IowaJaci.

