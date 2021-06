WATCH NOW: Mason City High School sends off Class of 2021

Seniors at Mason City High School received their diplomas, leaving their secondary education careers behind them during commencement on Sunday.

The ceremony, held at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena, included music from the high school's instrumental and vocal music departments. Students were recognized for academic achievements and notable milestones they've reached along their four years at MCHS.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Emma Garrett sent off the 2021 graduating class with a speech that touched upon friendship, thankfulness, and showing up to do the work in spite of setbacks.

"We pressed on during one of the most difficult school years at MCHS," Garrett said. "Remember this: As long as we show up as we are, where we are, and how we are, we all have the choice and the chance to make the world a better place."

"And with that, hats off to the Class of 2021. Congrats."

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.