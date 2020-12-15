Watch Now: Mason City Alternative High School makes, delivers Buddy Blankets for holiday season

Stephanie Waters, a teacher at the alternative school, says she hopes that in the process of making these blankets and giving them away, the kids can take a life lesson out of it.

“Some of our kids really get into it. It makes them feel good that they can do something for somebody else, because a lot of these kids don’t have very much stuff,” Waters said. “They get to feel like they can give that back.”

For three students at each of Hoover, Jefferson, Harding and Roosevelt Elementary Schools, the cold winter season will be a little bit warmer this year. Even though making small blankets is a small gesture, it's not lost among the students and staff how important something like that could be for them.

“It’s nice to do something for someone else and know that this is going to be a nice gift for somebody,” junior Kyah Torres said. “It could mean a lot to a kid and that’s what I always think. It’s a small thing, like this is just a blanket. But some kids need blankets.”

This project is a good reminder that school doesn't always have to be about books and grades. To see students get excited about giving back is a heart-warming experience, according to Waters.