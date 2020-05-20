WATCH NOW: Gov. Reynolds OKs more openings, Cerro Gordo cases jump to 20

"We've got to learn to live with this; it is not going away," she said of coronavirus.

As of Wednesday at 10 a.m., the state recorded 237 new cases, which continued a downward trend. But the Iowa Department of Public Health also recorded 14 new deaths, a steady trend.

Cerro Gordo County has recorded 20 cases, three in the last two days.

"It's up to Iowans to decide when they're ready to resume normal activity," Reynolds said. "But it will take all of us to be responsible."

Iowa remained 14th in the nation among all 50 states and the District of Columbia for cases per capita. It moved up to 23th in deaths per capita, from yesterday's ranking of 24th.

In Iowa, 15,759 people in 98 of the state's 99 counties have tested positive for coronavirus, or 0.5% of the state’s population. Only Decatur County along the Missouri border has no positive cases recorded.

There are now 381 deaths in 33 counties, and around 2.4% of Iowans who have tested positive for coronavirus have died, with 88% of those over the age of 61.

The state remained at 37 long-term care facility outbreaks in 16 counties, adding 45 cases and six deaths among residents and staff for a total of 1,491 cases and 210 deaths.