WATCH NOW: Gov. Reynolds OKs more openings, Cerro Gordo cases jump to 20

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds announced more business reopenings coming Friday as well as next week, saying she trusted Iowans to remain socially distant as the case rate statewide dropped.
Movie theaters, zoos, aquariums and wedding reception venues were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity and with other restrictions starting Friday, the governor announced.
Swimming pools will also be able to reopen Friday, but for lap swimming and lessons only, the governor said.
Bars will be permitted to reopen May 28 under similar restrictions, the governor added.
"We have to move forward," the governor said in announcing the reopenings. "We have to recognize the fact that the virus is in our communities, and we have to navigate that until a vaccine is discovered."
And on June 1, Reynolds said schools will be permitted to resume "school-sponsored activities and learning," including high school baseball and softball.
"I know that many parents and youth athletes are also eager to resume summer sports," Reynolds said, noting those sports were "the logical place to start."
Casinos and amusement parks were not among those businesses allowed to reopen, though Reynolds said she was in talks with those industries about how to reopen safely.
"We've got to learn to live with this; it is not going away," she said of coronavirus.
As of Wednesday at 10 a.m., the state recorded 237 new cases, which continued a downward trend. But the Iowa Department of Public Health also recorded 14 new deaths, a steady trend.
Watch Gov. Kim Reynolds give updates on COVID-19 during today's press conference.
Cerro Gordo County has recorded 20 cases, three in the last two days.
"It's up to Iowans to decide when they're ready to resume normal activity," Reynolds said. "But it will take all of us to be responsible."
Iowa remained 14th in the nation among all 50 states and the District of Columbia for cases per capita. It moved up to 23th in deaths per capita, from yesterday's ranking of 24th.
In Iowa, 15,759 people in 98 of the state's 99 counties have tested positive for coronavirus, or 0.5% of the state’s population. Only Decatur County along the Missouri border has no positive cases recorded.
There are now 381 deaths in 33 counties, and around 2.4% of Iowans who have tested positive for coronavirus have died, with 88% of those over the age of 61.
The state remained at 37 long-term care facility outbreaks in 16 counties, adding 45 cases and six deaths among residents and staff for a total of 1,491 cases and 210 deaths.
Five Iowa counties report an infection rate over 2%: Crawford, Louisa, Marshall, Tama and Woodbury counties. Another three are over 1%: Black Hawk, Muscatine and Wapello counties.
The state has a 14.1% positive test rate, lower than Tuesday's 14.3%. The World Health Organization recommends a positive test rate of 10% or less as an adequate testing rate.
Abbey Holmes - Athlete - Algona
Abigail Wedeking - Arts - Charles City
Adamari Barranca - Technical - West Hancock
Alex Bunn - Technical - Mason City
Alexis Rozen - Language - Mason City
Allie Bigley - Athlete - Riceville
Alyssa Nelson - Music - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Alyssa Shirk - Music - Hampton-Dumont
Amanda Chizek - Science, Athlete - West Hancock
Amber Reams - Athlete - Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
Andrew Peters - Technical - North Butler
Ashley Thoma - Arts - Lake Mills
Ashlin Young - Language - Algona
Austin Efflandt - Music - Northwood-Kensett
Bella Parker - Language - Clear Lake
Braden Petree - Math - Newman Catholic
Bradley Andrews - Math, Athlete - Charles City
Brandon Fordyce - Technical - Forest City
Braxton Pinske - Science - Central Springs
Brett Hanson - Athlete - Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
Brettin Linder - Social Science - Forest City
Brianne DeVries - Arts, Music - Nashua-Plainfield
Brody Koenigs - Science - Riceville
Caden Schrage - Athlete - Northwood-Kensett
Caden Sifert - Music - Belmond-Klemme
Caleb Hommez - Arts - Algona
Callie King - Language - Osage
Cayden Kelley - Math - Central Springs
Cedric Frerichs - Athlete - North Iowa High School
Chase Halbach - Math - Osage
Clara Davidson - Language - Northwood-Kensett
Colby Wilkerson - Science, Athlete - North Butler
Collin Kollasch - Arts - Newman Catholic
Collin Witte - Math - West Fork
Cooper Kuhlemeier - Math - Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
Courtney Miller - Athlete - Hampton-Dumont
Cullan Schriever - Althete - Mason City
Dakkota Engel - Social Science - Central Springs
Daniel Stephenson - Arts - Mason City
Darian Cleveland - Music - Charles City
Dawson Hinders - Social Science - Charles City
Elijah Alden - Arts - Hampton-Dumont
Elizabeth McCormick - Language - Central Springs
Ella Hughes - Math - North Iowa High School
Emily Caspers - Athlete - West Fork
Emily Shatek - Music - Newman Catholic
Emma Ramon - Science - Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
Emma Schroeder - Language - Belmond-Klemme
Erin Caylor - Athlete - Forest City
Evan Kalainoff - Athlete - Nashua-Plainfield
Gabriela Castelan - Language - Mason City
Gaby Snyder - Social Science - Newman Catholic
Grace Clark - Science - Newman Catholic
Grace Tobin - Athlete - Mason City
Hailey Blix - Language - Lake Mills
Hailey Worman - Language - Newman Catholic
Haley Beminio - Athlete - Belmond-Klemme
Hannah Main - Athlete - North Iowa High School
Hannah Patterson - Athlete - St. Ansgar
Hannah Thomas - Social Science - Mason City
Hunter Kuhlemeier - Social Science - Clear Lake
Ian Latham - Athlete - West Fork
Isaac Swaney - Science - Nashua-Plainfield
Isabel Redinger - Language - Forest City
Jaace Weidemann - Athlete - Belmond-Klemme
Jack Sievert - Athlete - St. Ansgar
Jackson Loge - Math - Clear Lake
Jacob Adams - Music - Algona
Jacob Leerar - Technical - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Jacob Mehmen - Math - Mason City
Jadyn North - Arts - St. Ansgar
Jaela Parks - Athlete - Northwood-Kensett
James Minardi - Math - Hampton-Dumont
Jasmine Sanasinh - Music - Forest City
Jason Cecil - Math - Algona
Jaydon Gansen - Math - Belmond-Klemme
Jaylen DeVries - Athlete - Clear Lake
Jayne Levi - Social Science - Nashua-Plainfield
Jennifer Overy - Music - Central Springs
Jessa Gasteiger - Athlete - Lake Mills
Joe Sullivan - Technical - Osage
John May - Technical - St. Ansgar
Jonah Christianson - Social Science - Belmond-Klemme
Jordan Klueber - Language - Nashua-Plainfield
Josh Staley - Music - St. Ansgar
Joshua Olson - Science - Forest City
Judge Losee - Athlete - Riceville
Kaitlyn Walthall - Music - Mason City
Kara Branstad - Arts - Clear Lake
Katey Tegtmeyer - Arts - West Hancock
Kayla Carroll - Arts - Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
Kayley Kelley - Athlete - Central Springs
Kevin Aberg - Math - Forest City
Kevin Jordan - Math - Riceville
Kollyn Lentz - Math - Nashua-Plainfield
Kristian Gunderson - Athlete - Forest City
Kylie Laudner - Science - West Fork
Laela Ragsdale - Technical - Hampton-Dumont
Landon Dalbeck - Athlete - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Lauren Connell - Technical - Charles City
Leslie Carlos - Technical - Belmond-Klemme
Liberty Bonin - Arts - Belmond-Klemme
Liberty Fisher - Athlete - Nashua-Plainfield
Lily Castle - Athlete - Newman Catholic
Lisabeth Fiser - Athlete - Charles City
Lucy Schmidt - Language - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Luke McKenna - Technical - Algona
Luke Mulholland - Science - Mason City
Lydia Futrell - Science - Clear Lake
Madeline Hinz - Athlete - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Madison Klingenborg - Athlete - North Butler
Makenna Schmiedel - Science - Charles City
Maleah Benttine - Science - Osage
Mason Fritz - Athlete - Lake Mills
Matthew Olson - Social Science - Osage
Max Howes - Athlete - Central Springs
McKinzie Johanns - Music - Mason City
Mercedes Lesmeister - Language - Riceville
Mihir Modi - Science - Algona
Mikayla Heit - Language - Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
Mollie Hearn - Music - North Butler
Nadia Peinke - Language - Hampton-Dumont
Nadia Treichel - Social Science - North Butler
Nashaun Bryant - Social Science - West Fork
Neil Gogerty - Math - Mason City
Nicholas Huinker - Social Science - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Noralyn Clark - Social Science - West Hancock
Olivia Sarasio Meyer - Arts - Forest City
Olivia Staudt - Social Science - Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
Ophelia Xavier Tyler - Language - Charles City
Payton Felper - Arts - Osage
Pedro Martinez - Science - Belmond-Klemme
Peyton Pangburn - Social Science - Northwood-Kensett
Phoenix Barlas - Technical - Newman Catholic
Rafe Miller - Music - Osage
Rainy Kock - Math - North Butler
Reina Trosper - Math - Northwood-Kensett
Riley Engelhardt - Arts - North Butler
Riley Hiscocks - Language - West Hancock
Robyn Wendel - Arts - Central Springs
Ross DeArmoun - Technical - Northwood-Kensett
Ryan Wagner - Language - St. Ansgar
Sam Kratz - Athlete - Newman Catholic
Samantha Davis - Language - North Iowa High School
Samuel Childress - Science - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sara Faber - Athlete - Clear Lake
Sarah McCormick - Arts - Northwood-Kensett
Sawyer Salisbury - Technical - Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
Shane Hillesheim - Technical - Nashua-Plainfield
Sidney Brandau - Athlete - Osage
Sierra Billick - Music - North Iowa High School
Sierra Sullivan - Arts - Riceville
Sky Toyne - Music - Clear Lake
Sullivan Fair - Technical - Riceville
Sydney Meyer - Science - Hampton-Dumont
Tanner Swenson - Social Science - Riceville
Tate Hagen - Athlete - West Hancock
Theodore Behrends - Technical - Central Springs
Thor Maakestad - Athlete - Osage
Tiffany Sherwood - Music - West Hancock
Tony Cadena - Social Science - Mason City
Trae Butler - Technical - Lake Mills
Wyatt Sutter - Athlete - Hampton-Dumont
Wyatt Wegener - Athlete - Algona
Zachary Welsher - Social Science - Hampton-Dumont
Zachery Hauptman - Social Science - Algona
