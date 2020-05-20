WATCH NOW: Gov. Reynolds OKs more openings, Cerro Gordo cases jump to 20
DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds announced more business reopenings coming Friday as well as next week, saying she trusted Iowans to remain socially distant as the case rate statewide dropped.

Movie theaters, zoos, aquariums and wedding reception venues were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity and with other restrictions starting Friday, the governor announced.

Swimming pools will also be able to reopen Friday, but for lap swimming and lessons only, the governor said.

Bars will be permitted to reopen May 28 under similar restrictions, the governor added.

"We have to move forward," the governor said in announcing the reopenings. "We have to recognize the fact that the virus is in our communities, and we have to navigate that until a vaccine is discovered."

Virus Outbreak Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds discusses the state's COVID-19 response during her daily news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

And on June 1, Reynolds said schools will be permitted to resume "school-sponsored activities and learning," including high school baseball and softball.

"I know that many parents and youth athletes are also eager to resume summer sports," Reynolds said, noting those sports were "the logical place to start."

Casinos and amusement parks were not among those businesses allowed to reopen, though Reynolds said she was in talks with those industries about how to reopen safely.

"We've got to learn to live with this; it is not going away," she said of coronavirus.

As of Wednesday at 10 a.m., the state recorded 237 new cases, which continued a downward trend. But the Iowa Department of Public Health also recorded 14 new deaths, a steady trend.

Cerro Gordo County has recorded 20 cases, three in the last two days. 

"It's up to Iowans to decide when they're ready to resume normal activity," Reynolds said. "But it will take all of us to be responsible."

Iowa remained 14th in the nation among all 50 states and the District of Columbia for cases per capita. It moved up to 23th in deaths per capita, from yesterday's ranking of 24th.

In Iowa, 15,759 people in 98 of the state's 99 counties have tested positive for coronavirus, or 0.5% of the state’s population. Only Decatur County along the Missouri border has no positive cases recorded.

There are now 381 deaths in 33 counties, and around 2.4% of Iowans who have tested positive for coronavirus have died, with 88% of those over the age of 61.

The state remained at 37 long-term care facility outbreaks in 16 counties, adding 45 cases and six deaths among residents and staff for a total of 1,491 cases and 210 deaths.

Five Iowa counties report an infection rate over 2%: Crawford, Louisa, Marshall, Tama and Woodbury counties. Another three are over 1%: Black Hawk, Muscatine and Wapello counties.

The state has a 14.1% positive test rate, lower than Tuesday's 14.3%. The World Health Organization recommends a positive test rate of 10% or less as an adequate testing rate.

