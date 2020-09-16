Watch now: Clear Lake wellness center groundbreaking celebrates 'a community effort'

The field house will have a 200-meter indoor track with four lanes completely around it and six lanes in the sprint stretch. Inside the track, there will an indoor turf field marked for football and soccer, two hardwood courts and three multipurpose courts divided by retractable curtains.

The second level includes the elevated walking track, a fitness center with cardio and weightlifting equipment and a studio.

“This is going to be huge for us,” Gee said. “I can tell you right now we sure could use this facility when we’re trying to social distance and we’re trying to find places for kids to practice or play games. You know we’re scrambling to find areas for that.”

He said the recreation and wellness center will be an asset in attracting more people and businesses to the community.

Crabb agreed.

“What a great community, a great supportive community, and that’s what we will have here in the wellness center,” he said. “This wellness center will be for the benefit of all families in this community.”