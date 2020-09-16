Watch now: Clear Lake wellness center groundbreaking celebrates 'a community effort'

Applause filled the air Tuesday morning as the Clear Lake Community School District and the city of Clear Lake celebrated the culmination of months of discussions and actions to make a multimillion-dollar recreation and wellness center a reality.
More than 40 individuals with the school district, city, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, ATURA architecture and Dean Snyder Construction attended a brief groundbreaking ceremony outside the high school gym at 125 N. 20th St.
“We’re really excited to memorialize this great accomplishment for Clear Lake,” Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Stacy Doughan said opening the ceremony.
The ceremony was postponed last week due to rain.
It was held more than six months after residents approved the district’s $18 million bond referendum during a special election in March and more than a year after city and school officials began exploring a partnership to build a recreation and wellness center last fall.
Superintendent Doug Gee and Mayor Nelson Crabb touted the entities “collaborative effort” during their remarks.
“You just don’t see that type of cooperation in a lot of cities, a lot of communities around,” Gee said. “This has been a joint effort.”
The 81,000-square-foot wellness center will feature men’s and women’s locker rooms with saunas, three multipurpose studios, an indoor playground, a wrestling room and a weight room as well as a 47,114-square-foot field house.
The field house will have a 200-meter indoor track with four lanes completely around it and six lanes in the sprint stretch. Inside the track, there will an indoor turf field marked for football and soccer, two hardwood courts and three multipurpose courts divided by retractable curtains.
The second level includes the elevated walking track, a fitness center with cardio and weightlifting equipment and a studio.
“This is going to be huge for us,” Gee said. “I can tell you right now we sure could use this facility when we’re trying to social distance and we’re trying to find places for kids to practice or play games. You know we’re scrambling to find areas for that.”
He said the recreation and wellness center will be an asset in attracting more people and businesses to the community.
Crabb agreed.
“What a great community, a great supportive community, and that’s what we will have here in the wellness center,” he said. “This wellness center will be for the benefit of all families in this community.”
According to the 28E agreement the school board and city council approved, the district will own the recreation and wellness center, while the city will be responsible for the day-to-day operations.
The district will have priority use of all components of the building except for the elevated track, fitness and workout area and indoor playground area, which are components funded by the city.
In August, the Clear Lake Board of Education awarded the project, including six alternates, to Dean Snyder Construction for $10,624,140.
Of Dean Snyder’s bid, the district’s cost is about $9,778,590 and the city’s portion is about $845,550.
The city has committed $1 million, including $300,000 from the general fund and $700,000 in general obligation debt, to the project.
“Who comes to design it? ATURA. Where are they from? Clear Lake. Who gets the low bid? DSC, Dean Snyder Construction. Where are they from? Clear Lake,” Crabb said. “This is a community effort.”
Construction on the wellness center began on Aug. 31.
Seth Meyer, project manager with Dean Snyder Construction, said last week’s rain didn’t allow the construction crew to get much dirt work done but it will “pack more into a shorter time” to keep the project on schedule.
He anticipates the facility’s footings will be placed within the next couple weeks, weather permitting.
The wellness center is scheduled to be substantially completed in December 2021.
“I just really want to thank the community and the people that were involved in this,” Gee said. “It’s just a huge, huge thing for our community.”
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been an eventful year for the Clear Lake Community School District and city of Clear Lake.
The district started — and nearly finished — its improvements at the Lions Field Athletic Complex and Clear Creek Elementary as well as built a new greenhouse and approved the purchase of new seating and lighting for the E.B. Stillman Auditorium.
The city celebrated the groundbreaking of its Marriott hotel and conference center project with JSM Investment LLC in Courtway Park east of Interstate 35 in June and the completion of its $1.4 million City Beach enhancement project, including a new splash pad, in July.
