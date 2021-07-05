 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Clear Lake fireworks return with a bang
0 comments
alert

WATCH NOW: Clear Lake fireworks return with a bang

{{featured_button_text}}
  • Lisa Grouette

Clear Lake fireworks 3

Attendees flock City Park's Seawall for the fireworks display in Clear Lake on Sunday.

After two years without a July-fourth fireworks show at the City Park Seawall, what easily numbered in the thousands of people flocked to Clear Lake for the light display's return.

Clear Lake fireworks 2

Attendees watch the fireworks display in Clear Lake on July 4.

Independence Day in 2019 was a soggy one, as torrential rains forced a postponement of the night's show. And last year, COVID-19 led Mason City and Clear Lake organizers toward a collaborative effort, combining the cities' respective July 3 and 4 fireworks displays into one, held as a socially-distanced drive-in show at the North Iowa Events Center.

Clear Lake fireworks - sparkler

Jonah Wagner, 9, who is visiting from Nebraska, plays with sparklers at a home near City Park in Clear Lake on Sunday.

Although, many attendees likely noticed a marked scarcity in parking, as well as close to a one-hour traffic backup afterward on Highway 122 East, this year's low winds and clear skies lent themselves to ideal fireworks-viewing conditions. 

Clear Lake fireworks - finale

A grand finale lasting a couple of minutes wrapped up the 2021 Independence Day fireworks show in Clear Lake on Sunday.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News