WATCH NOW: Clear Lake fireworks return with a bang

After two years without a July-fourth fireworks show at the City Park Seawall, what easily numbered in the thousands of people flocked to Clear Lake for the light display's return.

Independence Day in 2019 was a soggy one, as torrential rains forced a postponement of the night's show. And last year, COVID-19 led Mason City and Clear Lake organizers toward a collaborative effort, combining the cities' respective July 3 and 4 fireworks displays into one, held as a socially-distanced drive-in show at the North Iowa Events Center.

Although, many attendees likely noticed a marked scarcity in parking, as well as close to a one-hour traffic backup afterward on Highway 122 East, this year's low winds and clear skies lent themselves to ideal fireworks-viewing conditions.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

