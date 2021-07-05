WATCH NOW: Clear Lake fireworks return with a bang

- Lisa Grouette
After two years without a July-fourth fireworks show at the City Park Seawall, what easily numbered in the thousands of people flocked to Clear Lake for the light display's return.
Independence Day in 2019 was a soggy one, as torrential rains forced a postponement of the night's show. And last year, COVID-19 led Mason City and Clear Lake organizers toward a collaborative effort, combining the cities' respective July 3 and 4 fireworks displays into one, held as a socially-distanced drive-in show at the North Iowa Events Center.
Although, many attendees likely noticed a marked scarcity in parking, as well as close to a one-hour traffic backup afterward on Highway 122 East, this year's low winds and clear skies lent themselves to ideal fireworks-viewing conditions.
