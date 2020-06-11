Watch Now: Air Force lands cargo plane at Mason City Airport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At about 5 p.m., an Air Force cargo plane carrying what looked like at least one black SUV or other type of large vehicle landed at the Mason City Airport.

People milled around the tarmac as the vehicle was unloaded.

Such activity usually heralds a visit from the White House, but we'll see. Messages left with City Administrator Aaron Burnett, and Mayor Bill Schickel were not immediately returned.

Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said he did not have any information he could share at this time.

Keep checking back at GlobeGazette.com for more information as this story develops.

