WATCH NOW: A message for Mayor Bill Schickel

I received a very strange email on Thursday from a group that is calling themselves "The 76 Trombones."

They say they have something of Mayor Bill Schickel's. And they don't plan to return it unless he responds.

Here's a video I recorded reading the email and showing the photo evidence included.

We'll keep you updated as this story continues to develop.

If you're able to help Mayor Schickel out, send your donations on behalf of "Ransom for Bill Schickel" to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, 122 S. Adams Ave., Mason City IA 50402. You can call them at 641-424-3073.

