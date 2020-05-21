You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WATCH NOW: A message for Mayor Bill Schickel
0 comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: A message for Mayor Bill Schickel

{{featured_button_text}}
Mayor Schickel's sign

A sign from Mayor Bill Schickel's front yard has somehow ended up in front of Ransons on Federal Avenue. A group calling themselves "The 76 Trombones" has claimed responsibility, and says it will not return the sign until Schickel raises money in the next week for Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

I received a very strange email on Thursday from a group that is calling themselves "The 76 Trombones."

They say they have something of Mayor Bill Schickel's. And they don't plan to return it unless he responds. 

Here's a video I recorded reading the email and showing the photo evidence included.

We'll keep you updated as this story continues to develop.

If you're able to help Mayor Schickel out, send your donations on behalf of "Ransom for Bill Schickel" to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, 122 S. Adams Ave., Mason City IA 50402. You can call them at 641-424-3073.

0 comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News