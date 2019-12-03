{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth Warren in Iowa City

Sen. Elizabeth Warren gestures to an audience member after answering a question during a town hall at the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City on Monday. (Andy Abeyta/Special to the Globe)

 Andy Abeyta

Employers would be required to give two weeks’ notice of scheduling for part-time workers, and would be required to offer those workers some benefits like paid family leave and retirement plans under a proposal from Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

The U.S. senator from Massachusetts also proposed requiring employers to consider workers’ schedule requests “in good faith,” and require at least 11 hours between shifts.

“American workers have too little power and it allows big companies to rake in giant profits while squeezing working families to the breaking point,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying her policy announcement. “My ‘Fair Workweek’ plan will help shift power back to part-time workers — helping up to 27 million Americans, and along with my other plans, producing the kind of big, structural change we need to create an economy that works for everyone.”

