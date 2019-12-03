Employers would be required to give two weeks’ notice of scheduling for part-time workers, and would be required to offer those workers some benefits like paid family leave and retirement plans under a proposal from Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.
The U.S. senator from Massachusetts also proposed requiring employers to consider workers’ schedule requests “in good faith,” and require at least 11 hours between shifts.
You have free articles remaining.
“American workers have too little power and it allows big companies to rake in giant profits while squeezing working families to the breaking point,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying her policy announcement. “My ‘Fair Workweek’ plan will help shift power back to part-time workers — helping up to 27 million Americans, and along with my other plans, producing the kind of big, structural change we need to create an economy that works for everyone.”
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16. Fareway
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.